|24 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Disclosure Under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) 2015, for Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|KD Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. KD Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial Results that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August, 14th, 2024 is rescheduled on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Jyoti Kukreja as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
|Board Meeting
|11 Jun 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|KD Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of KD Leisures Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 304 Ajay Apartments B-Wing 3rd Floor Ishawarbhai Patel Road Above Bank of India Goregaon East Mumbai Maharashtra-141008 inter alia to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September 2022. 2. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2022. KD Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and reference, please be note that the meeting of the Board of Directors that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 is rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons/circumstances and now will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024 inter alia, to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. To consider, approve, and take on record the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September, 2022 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at B- 304, Ajay Apartments, B-Wing, 3rd Floor, Ishawarbhai Patel Road, Above Bank of India, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400063 has inter- alia, Considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on 31St March, 2024. A copy of the said standalone Audited financial results along with Audited Report by Statutory Auditor thereon is enclosed herewith; Outcome of board meeting for approval of financial result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Monday, 15th April, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated at B-304, Ajay Apartments, B-Wing, 3rd Floor, Ishawarbhai Patel Road, Above Bank of India, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400063, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Took note of Resignation of Mrs. Gunjan Gumber (DIN: 09527249) Woman Director from the position of Non-Executive Director with effect from 15th April, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Sumeet Kaur (DIN: 10590604) Woman Director as the Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 15th April, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Resignation and Appointment of Woman Director.
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing obligation and disclosure Requirements,2015, we are submitting herewith the appointment of M/s Raj Gupta & Co. as statutory Auditor of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements),Regulations 2015 we are submitting herewith the appointment of M/s Raj gupta & co. as Statutory Auditor of the Company. Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the appointment of M/s raj Gupta & Co as Statutory Auditor of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 19th March 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at B-304, Ajay Apartments, BWing, 3rd Floor, Ishawarbhai Patel Road, Above Bank of India, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400063 India, has inter alia considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Arvinder Singh as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting for Appointment of Internal Auditor
