To

The Members of

M/s. Keerthi Industries Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Eguity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying financial statements give the information reguired by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so reguired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the Loss and other comprehensive income, changes in eguity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

We further state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical reguirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these reguirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal audit procedures The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: • Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax positions; and Refer Notes.32.1 to the Financial Statements • We along with our internal tax experts - ? evaluated the Design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls around the assessment of the matter; ? Read and analysed select key correspondences, external legal opinions / consultations by management for key uncertain tax positions; ? Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions; and ? Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases; Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures made under the head Contingent Liabilities in the financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are reguired to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in eguity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adeguate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adeguate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records,

relevant to the preparation and presentation of financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liguidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adeguate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adeguate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical reguirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse conseguences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As reguired by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As reguired by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit,

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as reguired by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books,

c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in eguity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account,

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disgualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act,

f) With respect to the adeguacy of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the Managerial remuneration to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the reguirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 32.1 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, reguired to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material

either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory reguirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Para 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Reguirements" of

our report of even date,to the members of KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, for the year ended March 31,2024.,

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Eguipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including guantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Eguipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and eguipment, and right of use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and eguipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than Properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d. The company did not revalue its Property, Plant and Eguipment or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder

ii. a. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.

In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b. The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the guarterly returns filed by the company are in agreement with the books of accounts except as stated in Note No. 20, guarterly returns varied with books of accounts, with regard to Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables.

iii. During the year the Company has not made investments in, granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans, guarantee or security, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) & 3(iii)f of the said Order are not applicable for the year under report.

iv. The Company has not given any loans or made any investments or given any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Elence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and are of the opinion that prime facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a. According to the records, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including

Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and all other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there were no arrears of statutory dues as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following.

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Amount paid under protest (Rs) Period to which amount related Forum where dispute is pending Erstwhile A P General Sales Tax Act Tax on packing material 18,77,197 Nil FY1990- 91 and FY1991-92 Sales Tax Appellate Authority FY 2000-01, Central Sales Tax Act Central Sales Tax 39,25,213 19,08,835 the Order was passed during FY AP Sales Tax Tribunal 2007-08 Karnataka Sales tax dept. Sales Tax 5,20,112 Nil FY 1993-94 Honble High Court of Karnataka Telangana Entry Tax Entry VAT Dues 45,89,148 15,41,202 FY 2012-13 to 2017-18 Appellate Deputy Commissioner (CT), Hyderabad Telangana VAT Act Interest on Sales Tax Deferment Loan 14,45,58,015 Nil From FY 2015 Honble High Court of Telangana

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment

of loans or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. The company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable;

f. The company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, para 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as reguired by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion, the company has an adeguate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b. We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.;

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the Company is not reguired to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) ad (c) of the Order is not applicable

b. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly reporting under 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 870.97 lakhs only during the current financial year and had incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 158.82 lakhs during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There is no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects reguiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b. Amount of Rs. 27.32 Lakhs remaining unspent under sub section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account as stated in Note No. 36 of the financial statements.

xxi. The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence clause 3 (xxi) of the said Order with regard to gualifications or adverse remarks in CARO reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements, is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

The Annexure referred to in Para 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Reguirements" of We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAf). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adeguate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as reguired under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note reguire that we comply with ethical reguirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adeguate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material aspects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adeguacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud and error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acguisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadeguate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adeguate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.