Keerthi Industries Ltd Share Price

85.02
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open93.27
  • Day's High93.27
  • 52 Wk High152
  • Prev. Close89.25
  • Day's Low85.02
  • 52 Wk Low 80
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Keerthi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

93.27

Prev. Close

89.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

93.27

Day's Low

85.02

52 Week's High

152

52 Week's Low

80

Book Value

66.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Keerthi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 May, 2024

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Keerthi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Keerthi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 25.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Keerthi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.02

8.02

8.02

8.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.68

Reserves

55.59

71.49

80.08

65.61

Net Worth

63.61

79.51

88.1

74.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

232.23

171.8

192.59

198.27

yoy growth (%)

35.17

-10.79

-2.86

8.55

Raw materials

-24.02

-21.63

-19.06

-20.1

As % of sales

10.34

12.59

9.9

10.14

Employee costs

-18.76

-16.55

-14.39

-14.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.68

-6.3

11.75

18.1

Depreciation

-10.43

-11.04

-10.58

-8.78

Tax paid

-10.54

-1.2

-3

-6.7

Working capital

9.2

-2.48

12.84

-25.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.17

-10.79

-2.86

8.55

Op profit growth

492

-68.82

-17.79

-22.61

EBIT growth

-15,778.38

-101.39

-25.67

-26.75

Net profit growth

-6,096.69

-104.03

-30.19

-42.78

No Record Found

Keerthi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,790.95

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.4

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,110.1

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,730.7

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Keerthi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

J S Rao

Non Executive Director

J Sivaram Prasad

Independent Director

Boddu Venkata Subbaiah

Independent Director

K Harischandra Prasad

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

J Triveni

Non Executive Director

Jasti Venkata Krishna

Independent Director

Musunuri Ramakrishna Prasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashdeep Kaur

Independent Director

Seetha Ramanjaneyulu Thagirisa

Independent Director

G Krishna Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Keerthi Industries Ltd

Summary

Keerthi Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on May 17, 1982 at Hyderabad with the name Suvarna Cements Ltd. The company was established by V C Brahamanna along with his associates. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of cement and clinker in India. The company operates a cement plant with an installed capacity of around 297,000 tonnes pa at its plant located at Mellacharuvu village & Mandal, Nalgonda District, State Andhra Pradesh.The company mainly manufactures Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozzolona Cement (PPC) varieties with a product-mix of OPC: PPC of 95:5. They market their products under the brand name Suvarna Cement with markets mainly in Andhra Pradesh. They also sell some meager quantity to Tamilnadu and Karnataka.In the year 1986, they set up a manufacturing unit with an initial capacity of 66,000 TPA. In June 1986, they started commercial production. The company suffered losses in the initial years and was referred to BIFR during the year 1990. As per the suggestion in the rehabilitation package sanctioned by BIFR, the installed capacity was increased to 99,000 TPA and the management of the company had been taken over by the existing management.In March 18, 1999, Hyderabad Bottling Company Ltd, along with the promoter directors J S Krishna Murthy, J S Rao, J V Choudaru and J Triveni entered into an agreement with Brahmanna and associates and acquired the stake of the company. In the year 2003, the capacity was further increased to 29
Company FAQs

What is the Keerthi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Keerthi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Keerthi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Keerthi Industries Ltd is ₹68.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Keerthi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Keerthi Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Keerthi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Keerthi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Keerthi Industries Ltd is ₹80 and ₹152 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Keerthi Industries Ltd?

Keerthi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.00%, 3 Years at -22.83%, 1 Year at -32.54%, 6 Month at -23.39%, 3 Month at -18.86% and 1 Month at -4.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Keerthi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Keerthi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.92 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 25.04 %

