Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹93.27
Prev. Close₹89.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹93.27
Day's Low₹85.02
52 Week's High₹152
52 Week's Low₹80
Book Value₹66.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.02
8.02
8.02
8.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.68
Reserves
55.59
71.49
80.08
65.61
Net Worth
63.61
79.51
88.1
74.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
232.23
171.8
192.59
198.27
yoy growth (%)
35.17
-10.79
-2.86
8.55
Raw materials
-24.02
-21.63
-19.06
-20.1
As % of sales
10.34
12.59
9.9
10.14
Employee costs
-18.76
-16.55
-14.39
-14.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.68
-6.3
11.75
18.1
Depreciation
-10.43
-11.04
-10.58
-8.78
Tax paid
-10.54
-1.2
-3
-6.7
Working capital
9.2
-2.48
12.84
-25.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.17
-10.79
-2.86
8.55
Op profit growth
492
-68.82
-17.79
-22.61
EBIT growth
-15,778.38
-101.39
-25.67
-26.75
Net profit growth
-6,096.69
-104.03
-30.19
-42.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
J S Rao
Non Executive Director
J Sivaram Prasad
Independent Director
Boddu Venkata Subbaiah
Independent Director
K Harischandra Prasad
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
J Triveni
Non Executive Director
Jasti Venkata Krishna
Independent Director
Musunuri Ramakrishna Prasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashdeep Kaur
Independent Director
Seetha Ramanjaneyulu Thagirisa
Independent Director
G Krishna Prasad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Keerthi Industries Ltd
Summary
Keerthi Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on May 17, 1982 at Hyderabad with the name Suvarna Cements Ltd. The company was established by V C Brahamanna along with his associates. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of cement and clinker in India. The company operates a cement plant with an installed capacity of around 297,000 tonnes pa at its plant located at Mellacharuvu village & Mandal, Nalgonda District, State Andhra Pradesh.The company mainly manufactures Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozzolona Cement (PPC) varieties with a product-mix of OPC: PPC of 95:5. They market their products under the brand name Suvarna Cement with markets mainly in Andhra Pradesh. They also sell some meager quantity to Tamilnadu and Karnataka.In the year 1986, they set up a manufacturing unit with an initial capacity of 66,000 TPA. In June 1986, they started commercial production. The company suffered losses in the initial years and was referred to BIFR during the year 1990. As per the suggestion in the rehabilitation package sanctioned by BIFR, the installed capacity was increased to 99,000 TPA and the management of the company had been taken over by the existing management.In March 18, 1999, Hyderabad Bottling Company Ltd, along with the promoter directors J S Krishna Murthy, J S Rao, J V Choudaru and J Triveni entered into an agreement with Brahmanna and associates and acquired the stake of the company. In the year 2003, the capacity was further increased to 29
Read More
The Keerthi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Keerthi Industries Ltd is ₹68.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Keerthi Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Keerthi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Keerthi Industries Ltd is ₹80 and ₹152 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Keerthi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.00%, 3 Years at -22.83%, 1 Year at -32.54%, 6 Month at -23.39%, 3 Month at -18.86% and 1 Month at -4.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.