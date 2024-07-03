Summary

Keerthi Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on May 17, 1982 at Hyderabad with the name Suvarna Cements Ltd. The company was established by V C Brahamanna along with his associates. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of cement and clinker in India. The company operates a cement plant with an installed capacity of around 297,000 tonnes pa at its plant located at Mellacharuvu village & Mandal, Nalgonda District, State Andhra Pradesh.The company mainly manufactures Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozzolona Cement (PPC) varieties with a product-mix of OPC: PPC of 95:5. They market their products under the brand name Suvarna Cement with markets mainly in Andhra Pradesh. They also sell some meager quantity to Tamilnadu and Karnataka.In the year 1986, they set up a manufacturing unit with an initial capacity of 66,000 TPA. In June 1986, they started commercial production. The company suffered losses in the initial years and was referred to BIFR during the year 1990. As per the suggestion in the rehabilitation package sanctioned by BIFR, the installed capacity was increased to 99,000 TPA and the management of the company had been taken over by the existing management.In March 18, 1999, Hyderabad Bottling Company Ltd, along with the promoter directors J S Krishna Murthy, J S Rao, J V Choudaru and J Triveni entered into an agreement with Brahmanna and associates and acquired the stake of the company. In the year 2003, the capacity was further increased to 29

