Keerthi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.68
-6.3
11.75
18.1
Depreciation
-10.43
-11.04
-10.58
-8.78
Tax paid
-10.54
-1.2
-3
-6.7
Working capital
9.2
-2.48
12.84
-25.78
Other operating items
Operating
23.91
-21.03
11.01
-23.17
Capital expenditure
2.65
7.9
2.67
28.2
Free cash flow
26.56
-13.13
13.69
5.02
Equity raised
92.03
90.18
82.57
72.79
Investing
0.11
0.88
1.31
0
Financing
54.44
69.2
38.93
41.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0.72
0
Net in cash
173.15
147.12
137.23
119.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.