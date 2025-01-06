iifl-logo-icon 1
Keerthi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

85.02
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Keerthi Industries Ltd

Keerthi Indus FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.68

-6.3

11.75

18.1

Depreciation

-10.43

-11.04

-10.58

-8.78

Tax paid

-10.54

-1.2

-3

-6.7

Working capital

9.2

-2.48

12.84

-25.78

Other operating items

Operating

23.91

-21.03

11.01

-23.17

Capital expenditure

2.65

7.9

2.67

28.2

Free cash flow

26.56

-13.13

13.69

5.02

Equity raised

92.03

90.18

82.57

72.79

Investing

0.11

0.88

1.31

0

Financing

54.44

69.2

38.93

41.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0.72

0

Net in cash

173.15

147.12

137.23

119.32

Keerthi Indus : related Articles

No Record Found

