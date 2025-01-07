iifl-logo-icon 1
Keerthi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

87
(2.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:27:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Keerthi Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

232.23

171.8

192.59

198.27

yoy growth (%)

35.17

-10.79

-2.86

8.55

Raw materials

-24.02

-21.63

-19.06

-20.1

As % of sales

10.34

12.59

9.9

10.14

Employee costs

-18.76

-16.55

-14.39

-14.04

As % of sales

8.08

9.63

7.47

7.08

Other costs

-140.9

-125.42

-132.82

-132.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.67

73

68.96

66.63

Operating profit

48.54

8.19

26.3

31.99

OPM

20.9

4.77

13.65

16.13

Depreciation

-10.43

-11.04

-10.58

-8.78

Interest expense

-5.29

-6.04

-6.91

-7.02

Other income

2.87

2.58

2.95

1.91

Profit before tax

35.68

-6.3

11.75

18.1

Taxes

-10.54

-1.2

-3

-6.7

Tax rate

-29.53

19.11

-25.52

-37.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.14

-7.51

8.75

11.39

Exceptional items

-5.88

7.19

-0.8

0

Net profit

19.26

-0.32

7.95

11.39

yoy growth (%)

-6,096.69

-104.03

-30.19

-42.78

NPM

8.29

-0.18

4.12

5.74

