|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
232.23
171.8
192.59
198.27
yoy growth (%)
35.17
-10.79
-2.86
8.55
Raw materials
-24.02
-21.63
-19.06
-20.1
As % of sales
10.34
12.59
9.9
10.14
Employee costs
-18.76
-16.55
-14.39
-14.04
As % of sales
8.08
9.63
7.47
7.08
Other costs
-140.9
-125.42
-132.82
-132.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.67
73
68.96
66.63
Operating profit
48.54
8.19
26.3
31.99
OPM
20.9
4.77
13.65
16.13
Depreciation
-10.43
-11.04
-10.58
-8.78
Interest expense
-5.29
-6.04
-6.91
-7.02
Other income
2.87
2.58
2.95
1.91
Profit before tax
35.68
-6.3
11.75
18.1
Taxes
-10.54
-1.2
-3
-6.7
Tax rate
-29.53
19.11
-25.52
-37.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.14
-7.51
8.75
11.39
Exceptional items
-5.88
7.19
-0.8
0
Net profit
19.26
-0.32
7.95
11.39
yoy growth (%)
-6,096.69
-104.03
-30.19
-42.78
NPM
8.29
-0.18
4.12
5.74
