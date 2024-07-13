|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|25 May 2024
|Keerthi Industries Limited has submitted the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024 Enclosed herewith is the Notice convening the 41st Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Monday, August 05, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024) Enclosed herewith is the Proceedings of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, August 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.