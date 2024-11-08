iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Keerthi Industries Ltd Board Meeting

85.55
(0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Keerthi Indus CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 of the Company are disclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting on August 14, 2024 for the consideration and approval of the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Keerthi Industries Limited has intimated the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board Meeting as per the enclosed letter. As per the enclosed letter.
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Other Business matters as per the Agenda of the Company. Keerthi Industries Limited has submitted the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Mar 20242 Mar 2024
KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of company secretary and compliance officer; and any other business matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that 202nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 10th February 2024 at 11.30 A.M through video conference mode inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023; 2. Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company. 3. Re-appointment of Sri. Seshagiri Rao Jasti as the Managing Director of the Company 4. Re- appointment of Smt. Triveni Jasti as the Whole-time Director 5. Re-appointment of Smt. J. Sarada Govardhini as Chief Operating Officer; and 6. Other matters as per the agenda of the meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 10th February, 2024 Outcome cum Financial Result for the Board Meeting Held on 10.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2024)

Keerthi Indus: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Keerthi Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.