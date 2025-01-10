TO THE MEMBERS OF KELTECH ENERGIES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Keltech Energies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. Provision for Powder Factor Deduction Our audit procedures followed by us include: The Company, inter alia, is in the business of explosives and allied materials, a major portion whereof is sold to certain Public Sector Undertakings. As per industry practice, the Company estimates provision for powder factor on sales which is generally the percentage of blast output achieved at the time of blasting of the products at the customers site made to such customers. [Refer note 14] - Assessing/evaluating the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies relating to such provisions as per the relevant applicable accounting standards especially Ind AS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets"; This powder factor is based on the agreement with the customer, volume of output achieved at the site, which is measured at a later date when the product is actually used by the customer. Accordingly, the provision is made on current sales based on estimates made from technical evaluation and historical data associated with such services for the likely powder factor. There is, in many cases, a substantial time gap between the provision made by the Company and determination of actual of powder factor deduction by the customer. - Reviewing the relevant correspondence with the customers for validating terms relating to powder factor for earlier periods; This is considered as a key audit matter as significant judgement and estimate is involved to establish the percentage of blast output achieved, the settlement of which happens in future as per the terms of contract and mutual agreement. - Assessing the key management estimates / judgement relating to various parameters for measuring / estimating the amount of such powder factor provisions; - Testing on sample basis, the accuracy of the underlying data used for computation of powder factor provisions and verifying the arithmetical accuracy of powder factor provision; - Evaluating the historical trend against the actual powder factor deduction. 2. Litigations, Provisions and Contingent Liabilities There are litigations pending before various forums against the Company. These also include matters under various statutes and involves significant management judgement and estimates on the possible outcome of the litigations and consequent provisioning thereof or disclosure as contingent liabilities. Our audit procedures followed by us include: - Obtaining from the management details of matters under dispute including ongoing and completed tax assessments, demands and other litigations; We identified this as a key matter as the estimate of these amounts involve a significant degree of management judgement and high estimation uncertainty. - Evaluation and testing of the design of internal controls followed by the Company relating to litigations, open tax positions for direct and indirect taxes and other matters and process followed to decide provisioning for the said liabilities or disclosure as Contingent Liabilities; (Refer 30 to the Financial Statements) - Discussing with Companys legal team and taxation team for sufficient understanding of on-going and potential legal matters impacting the Company and the possible outcomes for the same; - We also involved our firms internal experts to evaluate the managements underlying judgements in making their estimates with regard to such matters. 3. IT systems and controls over financial reporting We identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Company because its financial accounting and reporting systems are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes, specifically with respect to revenue and inventories. Also, due to large transaction volumes and the increasing challenge to protect the integrity of the Companys systems and data, cyber security has become more significant; Our audit procedures followed by us include: Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations, IT application controls and interfaces between IT applications are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting; - Assessed the complexity of the IT environment through discussion with the IT team and identified IT applications that are relevant to our audit; - Evaluated the operating effectiveness of IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations; - Performed inquiry procedures with the IT team of the Company in respect of the overall security architecture and any key threats addressed by the Company during the year; - Evaluated the operating effectiveness of IT application controls in the key processes impacting financial reporting of the Company;

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind-AS") specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements, in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with the those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (Also refer our comments in para 2(h)(vi)) (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch,2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note 30 to the financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly o indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under a) and b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in Note 39 to the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable; vi.The Company has, during the year, migrated to a new accounting software for maintaining its books of account. The previous software did not have any feature of audit trail (edit logs). Based on our examination which included test checks, the new accounting software used for maintaining books of account has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For CNK & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 101961W/W-100036 Himanshu Kishnadwala Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No: 037391 Date:14th May, 2024 UDIN: 24037391BKBOIE9123

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Keltech Energies Limited ("the Company") on the Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31st March 2024] To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property plant and Equipment and Intangible assets: (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company, as per a phased programme, undertakes physical verification of all the property, plant, and equipment once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the records of the Company provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property Plant and Equipment (including Right of use Assets) or Intangible assets during the year.

(e) As mentioned in Note No.37, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of Inventory except goods in transit has been conducted by management during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification is appropriate; The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from various banks on the basis of security of current assets. The discrepancies in quarterly returns or statements with the books of accounts, which are not material, are mentioned in Note 13to the Financial Statements.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iii)(a) to (iii)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, or made any investments, or provided any guarantees or securities covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or the amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company as specified under section 148(1) of the Act, for the maintenance of cost records in respect of products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance fund, Income tax, goods and service tax sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to it with appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts in respect of the aforesaid undisputed Statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable; (b) Details of the statutory dues referred to in clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the Nature of the Amount Period to which Forum where Remarks, Statute Dues (Rs. in the amount dispute is pending if any Lakhs) relates

Income Tax Act, Income Tax 55.59 A.Y. 2016-17 CIT-Appeals Appeal filed 1961 Income Tax Act, Income Tax 5.28 A.Y. 2017-18 CIT-Appeals Appeal filed 1961 Income Tax Act, Income Tax 21.58 A.Y. 2018-19 CIT-Appeals Appeal filed 1961 Income Tax Act, Income Tax 149.27 A.Y. 2019-20 CIT-Appeals Appeal filed 1961 Central Sales Act, Central Sales Tax 118.01 F.Y. 2009-10 Maharashtra Sales Tax Appeal filed 1956 Tribunal, Mumbai Customs Anti-Dumping 56.80 F.Y. 2021-22 Commissioner of Appeal filed Act,1962 Duty Customs

(viii) As disclosed in Note 37to the Financial Statements, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961;

(ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender during the year; b) As disclosed in Note 37to the Financial Statements, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender during the year; c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans are obtained; d) We report that the Company has not utilised funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes; e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. Accordingly reporting under clause (ix) (e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable; f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable; (x) (a) No moneys were raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors Rules), 2014 with the Central government during the year and upto the date of this report; (c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year; (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable; (xiii) The company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to applicable transactions with related parties; (xiv)(a) Based on the review of the reports of the Internal Auditors for the year, in our opinion the Internal Audit system of the Company needs to be improved to cover more areas and processes to make it commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the Company;

(b) We have considered the Internal audit reports for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Hence the provisions of section 192 of the Act, are not applicable.

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under sections 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly reporting under clauses (xvi)(a) , 3 (xvi)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable; (b) In our opinion there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the group as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(c) and (xvi) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying financial statements, and on our knowledge of the Board of the Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that there is exists any material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due; (xx) As disclosed by management in Note 22 (b) to the financial statements and as verified by us, the gross amount required to be spent by company towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the year has been duly spent during the year hence reporting under clause (xx)(a) and clause (xx)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

For CNK & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 101961W/W-100036 Himanshu Kishnadwala Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No: 037391 Date:14th May, 2024 UDIN: 24037391BKBOIE9123

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Keltech Energies Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Keltech Energies Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, except for strengthening of process of financial closure at every period end and read along with our comments on the matters stated in para 2(h)(vi) of Report on other legal and regulatory requirements on reporting under Rule 11(g), based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over with reference to Financial Statements (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects; Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error; We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.