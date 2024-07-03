Summary

Keltech Energies Limited, (Formerly known Karnataka Explosives Limited) was incorporated in Aug.77 as Public Limited Company. The Company is manufacturing Cartridge Explosives, Bulk Emulsion Explosives, Mono Methyl Amine Nitrate (MMAN) solutions, Accessories for Explosives, Expanded Perlite Products & Perlite Filter Aid.The Company is part of the US $ 300 million Chowgule Group having interests in mining, shipping, ship building, industrial salts, automobiles, construction chemicals, iron ore, pelletization, industrial gases, explosives, expanded perlite and exports. It is a globally preferred technology provider in the area of low temperature cryogenic insulation of LNG, Ethylene, Propylene, Butane, Propane, Ethane, LOX, LIN, LAR, Ammonia, Cold boxes and other cryogenic equipment. The company has its works at Vishwasnagar in Udupi district of Karnataka, Waidhan and Jamudigram in Sidhi and Shahdol districts respectively of Madhya Pradesh, and Chrapur & Nagpur in Maharastra. The Company has set up its third SMS plant in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and commenced operations therein.The Company has broad-based its customer profile to include the non-coal sector, thus catering to a prestigious clientele in the mining industry including majors like KIOCL, NMDC, HCL and the steel giant SAIL. It imported the technology for emulsion explosives in 1988-89 from its collaborators ETI Explosives Technologies International, US.

Read More