Keltech Energies Ltd Share Price

3,420
(-0.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Keltech Energies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

3,411

Prev. Close

3,421.95

Turnover(Lac.)

23.8

Day's High

3,530

Day's Low

3,356

52 Week's High

5,095

52 Week's Low

2,253

Book Value

1,115.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

342

P/E

14.95

EPS

228.94

Divi. Yield

0.04

Keltech Energies Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

Keltech Energies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Keltech Energies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 45.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Keltech Energies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

98.56

80.22

69.34

62.87

Net Worth

99.56

81.22

70.34

63.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

220.19

215.88

202.1

201.02

yoy growth (%)

1.99

6.81

0.53

12.04

Raw materials

-146.64

-139.43

-128.65

-130.98

As % of sales

66.59

64.58

63.65

65.15

Employee costs

-16.32

-15.13

-12.82

-12.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.25

6.21

11.2

8.91

Depreciation

-5.36

-5.56

-4.93

-4.4

Tax paid

-1.2

-1.48

-3.65

-3.08

Working capital

-2.66

13.31

1.77

4.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.99

6.81

0.53

12.04

Op profit growth

-2.62

-27.23

17.48

25.09

EBIT growth

-1.61

-39.37

18.94

15.44

Net profit growth

-60.42

-37.25

29.37

15.17

No Record Found

Keltech Energies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Keltech Energies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Vice Chairman

S L Chowgule

Independent Director

Arati Saran

Independent Director

Prashant K Asher

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vijay V Chowgule

Managing Director & CEO

Mahesh Vijay Wataney

Independent Director

Deepak Balkrishna Jadhav

Independent Director

Janhavi Rajeev Apte Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Keltech Energies Ltd

Summary

Keltech Energies Limited, (Formerly known Karnataka Explosives Limited) was incorporated in Aug.77 as Public Limited Company. The Company is manufacturing Cartridge Explosives, Bulk Emulsion Explosives, Mono Methyl Amine Nitrate (MMAN) solutions, Accessories for Explosives, Expanded Perlite Products & Perlite Filter Aid.The Company is part of the US $ 300 million Chowgule Group having interests in mining, shipping, ship building, industrial salts, automobiles, construction chemicals, iron ore, pelletization, industrial gases, explosives, expanded perlite and exports. It is a globally preferred technology provider in the area of low temperature cryogenic insulation of LNG, Ethylene, Propylene, Butane, Propane, Ethane, LOX, LIN, LAR, Ammonia, Cold boxes and other cryogenic equipment. The company has its works at Vishwasnagar in Udupi district of Karnataka, Waidhan and Jamudigram in Sidhi and Shahdol districts respectively of Madhya Pradesh, and Chrapur & Nagpur in Maharastra. The Company has set up its third SMS plant in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and commenced operations therein.The Company has broad-based its customer profile to include the non-coal sector, thus catering to a prestigious clientele in the mining industry including majors like KIOCL, NMDC, HCL and the steel giant SAIL. It imported the technology for emulsion explosives in 1988-89 from its collaborators ETI Explosives Technologies International, US.
Company FAQs

What is the Keltech Energies Ltd share price today?

The Keltech Energies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3420 today.

What is the Market Cap of Keltech Energies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Keltech Energies Ltd is ₹342.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Keltech Energies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Keltech Energies Ltd is 14.95 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Keltech Energies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Keltech Energies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Keltech Energies Ltd is ₹2253 and ₹5095 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Keltech Energies Ltd?

Keltech Energies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.65%, 3 Years at 66.45%, 1 Year at 16.90%, 6 Month at -5.65%, 3 Month at -6.68% and 1 Month at -10.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Keltech Energies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Keltech Energies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.33 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 45.53 %

