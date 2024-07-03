SectorChemicals
Open₹3,411
Prev. Close₹3,421.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.8
Day's High₹3,530
Day's Low₹3,356
52 Week's High₹5,095
52 Week's Low₹2,253
Book Value₹1,115.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)342
P/E14.95
EPS228.94
Divi. Yield0.04
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.56
80.22
69.34
62.87
Net Worth
99.56
81.22
70.34
63.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
220.19
215.88
202.1
201.02
yoy growth (%)
1.99
6.81
0.53
12.04
Raw materials
-146.64
-139.43
-128.65
-130.98
As % of sales
66.59
64.58
63.65
65.15
Employee costs
-16.32
-15.13
-12.82
-12.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.25
6.21
11.2
8.91
Depreciation
-5.36
-5.56
-4.93
-4.4
Tax paid
-1.2
-1.48
-3.65
-3.08
Working capital
-2.66
13.31
1.77
4.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.99
6.81
0.53
12.04
Op profit growth
-2.62
-27.23
17.48
25.09
EBIT growth
-1.61
-39.37
18.94
15.44
Net profit growth
-60.42
-37.25
29.37
15.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Vice Chairman
S L Chowgule
Independent Director
Arati Saran
Independent Director
Prashant K Asher
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vijay V Chowgule
Managing Director & CEO
Mahesh Vijay Wataney
Independent Director
Deepak Balkrishna Jadhav
Independent Director
Janhavi Rajeev Apte Kothari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Keltech Energies Ltd
Summary
Keltech Energies Limited, (Formerly known Karnataka Explosives Limited) was incorporated in Aug.77 as Public Limited Company. The Company is manufacturing Cartridge Explosives, Bulk Emulsion Explosives, Mono Methyl Amine Nitrate (MMAN) solutions, Accessories for Explosives, Expanded Perlite Products & Perlite Filter Aid.The Company is part of the US $ 300 million Chowgule Group having interests in mining, shipping, ship building, industrial salts, automobiles, construction chemicals, iron ore, pelletization, industrial gases, explosives, expanded perlite and exports. It is a globally preferred technology provider in the area of low temperature cryogenic insulation of LNG, Ethylene, Propylene, Butane, Propane, Ethane, LOX, LIN, LAR, Ammonia, Cold boxes and other cryogenic equipment. The company has its works at Vishwasnagar in Udupi district of Karnataka, Waidhan and Jamudigram in Sidhi and Shahdol districts respectively of Madhya Pradesh, and Chrapur & Nagpur in Maharastra. The Company has set up its third SMS plant in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and commenced operations therein.The Company has broad-based its customer profile to include the non-coal sector, thus catering to a prestigious clientele in the mining industry including majors like KIOCL, NMDC, HCL and the steel giant SAIL. It imported the technology for emulsion explosives in 1988-89 from its collaborators ETI Explosives Technologies International, US.
Read More
The Keltech Energies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3420 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Keltech Energies Ltd is ₹342.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Keltech Energies Ltd is 14.95 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Keltech Energies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Keltech Energies Ltd is ₹2253 and ₹5095 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Keltech Energies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.65%, 3 Years at 66.45%, 1 Year at 16.90%, 6 Month at -5.65%, 3 Month at -6.68% and 1 Month at -10.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.