Keltech Energies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.25
6.21
11.2
8.91
Depreciation
-5.36
-5.56
-4.93
-4.4
Tax paid
-1.2
-1.48
-3.65
-3.08
Working capital
-2.66
13.31
1.77
4.8
Other operating items
Operating
-2.96
12.47
4.39
6.22
Capital expenditure
4.81
8.7
4.65
15.49
Free cash flow
1.85
21.17
9.04
21.71
Equity raised
122.16
108.27
88.95
77.76
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.23
19.45
13.1
22.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0.25
0.25
Net in cash
132.24
148.9
111.34
122.63
