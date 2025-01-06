iifl-logo-icon 1
Keltech Energies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,420
(-0.06%)
Jan 6, 2025

Keltech Energies FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.25

6.21

11.2

8.91

Depreciation

-5.36

-5.56

-4.93

-4.4

Tax paid

-1.2

-1.48

-3.65

-3.08

Working capital

-2.66

13.31

1.77

4.8

Other operating items

Operating

-2.96

12.47

4.39

6.22

Capital expenditure

4.81

8.7

4.65

15.49

Free cash flow

1.85

21.17

9.04

21.71

Equity raised

122.16

108.27

88.95

77.76

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.23

19.45

13.1

22.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0.25

0.25

Net in cash

132.24

148.9

111.34

122.63

