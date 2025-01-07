iifl-logo-icon 1
Keltech Energies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,530
(4.62%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

220.19

215.88

202.1

201.02

yoy growth (%)

1.99

6.81

0.53

12.04

Raw materials

-146.64

-139.43

-128.65

-130.98

As % of sales

66.59

64.58

63.65

65.15

Employee costs

-16.32

-15.13

-12.82

-12.08

As % of sales

7.41

7

6.34

6.01

Other costs

-43.75

-47.47

-41.59

-41.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.86

21.99

20.58

20.77

Operating profit

13.48

13.84

19.02

16.19

OPM

6.12

6.41

9.41

8.05

Depreciation

-5.36

-5.56

-4.93

-4.4

Interest expense

-2.27

-2.44

-3.08

-3.09

Other income

0.4

0.38

0.19

0.22

Profit before tax

6.25

6.21

11.2

8.91

Taxes

-1.2

-1.48

-3.65

-3.08

Tax rate

-19.19

-23.79

-32.58

-34.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.05

4.73

7.55

5.83

Exceptional items

-3.17

0

0

0

Net profit

1.87

4.73

7.55

5.83

yoy growth (%)

-60.42

-37.25

29.37

15.17

NPM

0.85

2.19

3.73

2.9

