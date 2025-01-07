Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
220.19
215.88
202.1
201.02
yoy growth (%)
1.99
6.81
0.53
12.04
Raw materials
-146.64
-139.43
-128.65
-130.98
As % of sales
66.59
64.58
63.65
65.15
Employee costs
-16.32
-15.13
-12.82
-12.08
As % of sales
7.41
7
6.34
6.01
Other costs
-43.75
-47.47
-41.59
-41.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.86
21.99
20.58
20.77
Operating profit
13.48
13.84
19.02
16.19
OPM
6.12
6.41
9.41
8.05
Depreciation
-5.36
-5.56
-4.93
-4.4
Interest expense
-2.27
-2.44
-3.08
-3.09
Other income
0.4
0.38
0.19
0.22
Profit before tax
6.25
6.21
11.2
8.91
Taxes
-1.2
-1.48
-3.65
-3.08
Tax rate
-19.19
-23.79
-32.58
-34.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.05
4.73
7.55
5.83
Exceptional items
-3.17
0
0
0
Net profit
1.87
4.73
7.55
5.83
yoy growth (%)
-60.42
-37.25
29.37
15.17
NPM
0.85
2.19
3.73
2.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.