Keltech Energies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.56
80.22
69.34
62.87
Net Worth
99.56
81.22
70.34
63.87
Minority Interest
Debt
25.08
31.75
30.61
23.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.99
4.66
4.07
4.25
Total Liabilities
129.63
117.63
105.02
91.91
Fixed Assets
72.16
69.66
70.44
59.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.24
10.48
7.12
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.63
2.3
1.95
2.1
Networking Capital
2.32
26.3
18.96
20.44
Inventories
34.53
40.13
36.19
20.08
Inventory Days
33.28
Sundry Debtors
48.16
61.88
46.22
39.58
Debtor Days
65.6
Other Current Assets
15.31
14.3
10.96
12.43
Sundry Creditors
-64.6
-58.2
-56.21
-40.32
Creditor Days
66.83
Other Current Liabilities
-31.07
-31.81
-18.2
-11.33
Cash
32.28
8.88
6.54
9.81
Total Assets
129.64
117.62
105.01
91.92
