Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 29th November 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/11/2024 has been revised to 02/12/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/11/2024 has been revised to 02/12/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024) Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 2nd December, 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting - Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2024 to be held on 11th November 2024 at 2.30 PM. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 for consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 8 May 2024

KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results and declaration of dividend if any. Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Results, Declaration of Final Dividend and Re-appointment of Mr. Prashant K Asher as Independent Director for second term of five consecutive years with effect from May 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024