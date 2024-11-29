|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Dec 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 29th November 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/11/2024 has been revised to 02/12/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/11/2024 has been revised to 02/12/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024) Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 2nd December, 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting - Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2024 to be held on 11th November 2024 at 2.30 PM. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 for consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results and declaration of dividend if any. Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Results, Declaration of Final Dividend and Re-appointment of Mr. Prashant K Asher as Independent Director for second term of five consecutive years with effect from May 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.