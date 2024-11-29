iifl-logo-icon 1
Keltech Energies Ltd Board Meeting

3,300
(2.55%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Keltech Energies CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Dec 202427 Nov 2024
KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 29th November 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/11/2024 has been revised to 02/12/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/11/2024 has been revised to 02/12/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024) Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 2nd December, 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting - Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2024 to be held on 11th November 2024 at 2.30 PM. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 for consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20248 May 2024
KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results and declaration of dividend if any. Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Results, Declaration of Final Dividend and Re-appointment of Mr. Prashant K Asher as Independent Director for second term of five consecutive years with effect from May 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
KELTECH ENERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

