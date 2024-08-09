|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|AGM 09/08/2024 Attached herewith the summary of the proceedings of the 47th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report dated August 12, 2024 for the AGM held on August 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.