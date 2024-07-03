iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Keltech Energies Ltd Company Summary

3,180
(-0.65%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:44:00 AM

Keltech Energies Ltd Summary

Keltech Energies Limited, (Formerly known Karnataka Explosives Limited) was incorporated in Aug.77 as Public Limited Company. The Company is manufacturing Cartridge Explosives, Bulk Emulsion Explosives, Mono Methyl Amine Nitrate (MMAN) solutions, Accessories for Explosives, Expanded Perlite Products & Perlite Filter Aid.The Company is part of the US $ 300 million Chowgule Group having interests in mining, shipping, ship building, industrial salts, automobiles, construction chemicals, iron ore, pelletization, industrial gases, explosives, expanded perlite and exports. It is a globally preferred technology provider in the area of low temperature cryogenic insulation of LNG, Ethylene, Propylene, Butane, Propane, Ethane, LOX, LIN, LAR, Ammonia, Cold boxes and other cryogenic equipment. The company has its works at Vishwasnagar in Udupi district of Karnataka, Waidhan and Jamudigram in Sidhi and Shahdol districts respectively of Madhya Pradesh, and Chrapur & Nagpur in Maharastra. The Company has set up its third SMS plant in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and commenced operations therein.The Company has broad-based its customer profile to include the non-coal sector, thus catering to a prestigious clientele in the mining industry including majors like KIOCL, NMDC, HCL and the steel giant SAIL. It imported the technology for emulsion explosives in 1988-89 from its collaborators ETI Explosives Technologies International, US.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.