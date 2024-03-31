To,

The Members of KEMP & COMPANY LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KEMP & COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Loss, other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditor’s Response A. Valuation of Unquoted Investments The Company has an investment in financial instruments valued at Rs. 4,08,931 (in ‘000) as of March 31, 2024. Our procedures included discussion with the management on the reasonableness of the assumptions and our substantive procedures included: The valuation of this unquoted investment is based on the valuation report obtained from the professional valuer by the Company. There is measurement uncertainty involved in this valuation and it is based on certain assumptions. As a result, to the valuation of this unquoted investment was significant our audit and was considered as Key Audit Matter. we reviewed the information supplied by the Company for the valuation of the unquoted investment. we reviewed the valuation report issued by the independent valuation professional for the valuation of this unquoted investment. • we reviewed the assumptions made in the prior years and any significant changes in the assumptions made during the year while conducting the valuation.

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company’s Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors’ Report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with rule 3 of Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The management and Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists relatedtoeventsorconditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’sreporttotherelateddisclosures financialstatements or, if such disclosures are the inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 3 of Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, please refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position, read along with note no. 27 to the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in Note 46 tothefinancialstatements The final dividend proposed in previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. The Company has not declared and paid any dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(i) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of Audit Trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024

For M L BHUWANIA AND CO LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 101484W / W100197

Ashishkumar Bairagra Partner Membership No. 109931 UDIN: 24109931BKEIAL1613

Place: Mumbai Date: 24th May, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 of ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in our Report of even date on the accounts of KEMP & COMPANY LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024.

On the basis of the records produced to us for our verification / perusal, such checks as we considered appropriate, and in terms of information and explanation given to us on our enquiries, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the by the Management during the year and no material Property,Plant andEquipment has beenphysically verified discrepancies were noticed between the book records and the physical verification (c) Based on our examination, we report that, the title of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31st, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) as amended and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) During the year, physical verification of the inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies noticed were not more than 10% and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to companies, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in other parties during the year: (a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest. (c) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made. Section 185 of the Act is not applicable as there were no loans given, securities and guarantees provided during the year covered by Section 185 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records for the company under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income TaxAct, 1961 (43 of 1961) (ix) (a) The Company has not been taken any loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not been taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds have been raised on short-term basis and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiary, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiary, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and through term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Sec 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence, reporting clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and as per the information provided to us, there is one core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016

(xvii)The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the company during the current year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the company during the current year and there are no ongoing projects and hence, reporting under clause 3 (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

For M L BHUWANIA AND CO LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 101484W / W100197

Ashishkumar Bairagra Partner Membership No. 109931 UDIN: 24109931BKEIAL1613

Place: Mumbai Date: 24th May, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the Independent Auditor’s Report on the financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KEMP & COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsoverfinancialreportingwereoperatingeffectivelyas at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation the orderly and efficient andmaintenanceofadequateinternalfinancialcontrolsthatwere operating effectively conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidenceabouttheadequacyoftheinternalfinancialcontrols system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understandingofinternal financialreporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness controlsover exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financialreporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance controlover reporting and the preparation regardingthereliability of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonabledetail,accuratelyandfairlyreflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financialstatements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that thattheinternalfinancial the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M L BHUWANIA AND CO LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 101484W / W100197

Ashishkumar Bairagra Partner Membership No. 109931 UDIN: 24109931BKEIAL1613

Place: Mumbai Date: 24th May, 2024