SectorRealty
Open₹1,525
Prev. Close₹1,524.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1,525
Day's Low₹1,525
52 Week's High₹1,919.3
52 Week's Low₹855.2
Book Value₹2,023.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)164.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.08
1.08
1.08
1.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
210.72
244.16
271.9
141.58
Net Worth
211.8
245.24
272.98
142.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.75
2.32
3.07
3.11
yoy growth (%)
18.15
-24.19
-1.37
1.28
Raw materials
-0.6
-0.46
-0.8
-0.96
As % of sales
22.07
19.89
26.11
31.07
Employee costs
-0.88
-0.84
-1.1
-0.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.98
-0.68
0.87
1.29
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.14
0.06
0.17
0.51
Working capital
0.23
-7.15
5.91
2.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.15
-24.19
-1.37
1.28
Op profit growth
-12.6
-17.71
49.61
39.08
EBIT growth
-244.21
-177.38
-32.33
-24.15
Net profit growth
-235.62
-158.81
-41.99
28.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
D G Piramal
Managing Director
Shalini Piramal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raj Kataria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satyen B Dalal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M K Arora
Independent Director
Maneck Davar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karan Gudhka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kemp & Co Ltd
Summary
Kemp & Co Ltd was incorporated on June 27, 1982. The Company, after incorporation, was pursuing the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products in Mumbai (Bombay) and other parts of India. Some of the dispensing outlets of the Company had become landmark locations e.g. Kemps Corner at Mumbai. The Company had gone through various diversifications from time to time including manufacturing of toys and components thereof, which was discontinued after a few years. The Company later started retailing of luggage products through its outlets.In 1993, Furn Plastic Industries Limited was amalgamated with the Company. The undertaking of Furn Plastics became a division of the Company and engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of modular Office Furniture System (OFS). This division got renamed as OFS Division. Thereafter, the Office Furniture System (OFS) Division of the Company was demerged and vested as a going concern to and in a new Company viz., Blow Plast Ergonomics Limited, (since renamed as BP Ergo Ltd ) in 2001 through the Scheme of Arrangement. Upon demerger of the said OFS Division, the Company was issued and allotted 1 equity share of Blow Plast Ergonomics Ltd., for every 1 share held in the Company without any payment.The Company, after the aforesaid demerger of OFS Division was engaged into retailing of luggage products and accessories business. Presently, it is having retail outlet of VIP luggage in Delhi and Calcutta and property in Mum
Read More
The Kemp & Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1525 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kemp & Co Ltd is ₹164.70 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kemp & Co Ltd is 0 and 0.75 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kemp & Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kemp & Co Ltd is ₹855.2 and ₹1919.3 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Kemp & Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.36%, 3 Years at 27.75%, 1 Year at 45.39%, 6 Month at 60.46%, 3 Month at 27.08% and 1 Month at 16.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.