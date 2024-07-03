Summary

Kemp & Co Ltd was incorporated on June 27, 1982. The Company, after incorporation, was pursuing the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products in Mumbai (Bombay) and other parts of India. Some of the dispensing outlets of the Company had become landmark locations e.g. Kemps Corner at Mumbai. The Company had gone through various diversifications from time to time including manufacturing of toys and components thereof, which was discontinued after a few years. The Company later started retailing of luggage products through its outlets.In 1993, Furn Plastic Industries Limited was amalgamated with the Company. The undertaking of Furn Plastics became a division of the Company and engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of modular Office Furniture System (OFS). This division got renamed as OFS Division. Thereafter, the Office Furniture System (OFS) Division of the Company was demerged and vested as a going concern to and in a new Company viz., Blow Plast Ergonomics Limited, (since renamed as BP Ergo Ltd ) in 2001 through the Scheme of Arrangement. Upon demerger of the said OFS Division, the Company was issued and allotted 1 equity share of Blow Plast Ergonomics Ltd., for every 1 share held in the Company without any payment.The Company, after the aforesaid demerger of OFS Division was engaged into retailing of luggage products and accessories business. Presently, it is having retail outlet of VIP luggage in Delhi and Calcutta and property in Mum

Read More