iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kemp & Co Ltd Share Price

1,525
(0.02%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,525
  • Day's High1,525
  • 52 Wk High1,919.3
  • Prev. Close1,524.75
  • Day's Low1,525
  • 52 Wk Low 855.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,023.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)164.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kemp & Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,525

Prev. Close

1,524.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

1,525

Day's Low

1,525

52 Week's High

1,919.3

52 Week's Low

855.2

Book Value

2,023.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

164.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kemp & Co Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kemp & Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kemp & Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 25.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kemp & Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.08

1.08

1.08

1.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

210.72

244.16

271.9

141.58

Net Worth

211.8

245.24

272.98

142.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.75

2.32

3.07

3.11

yoy growth (%)

18.15

-24.19

-1.37

1.28

Raw materials

-0.6

-0.46

-0.8

-0.96

As % of sales

22.07

19.89

26.11

31.07

Employee costs

-0.88

-0.84

-1.1

-0.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.98

-0.68

0.87

1.29

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.14

0.06

0.17

0.51

Working capital

0.23

-7.15

5.91

2.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.15

-24.19

-1.37

1.28

Op profit growth

-12.6

-17.71

49.61

39.08

EBIT growth

-244.21

-177.38

-32.33

-24.15

Net profit growth

-235.62

-158.81

-41.99

28.86

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kemp & Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kemp & Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

D G Piramal

Managing Director

Shalini Piramal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raj Kataria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satyen B Dalal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M K Arora

Independent Director

Maneck Davar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Karan Gudhka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kemp & Co Ltd

Summary

Kemp & Co Ltd was incorporated on June 27, 1982. The Company, after incorporation, was pursuing the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products in Mumbai (Bombay) and other parts of India. Some of the dispensing outlets of the Company had become landmark locations e.g. Kemps Corner at Mumbai. The Company had gone through various diversifications from time to time including manufacturing of toys and components thereof, which was discontinued after a few years. The Company later started retailing of luggage products through its outlets.In 1993, Furn Plastic Industries Limited was amalgamated with the Company. The undertaking of Furn Plastics became a division of the Company and engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of modular Office Furniture System (OFS). This division got renamed as OFS Division. Thereafter, the Office Furniture System (OFS) Division of the Company was demerged and vested as a going concern to and in a new Company viz., Blow Plast Ergonomics Limited, (since renamed as BP Ergo Ltd ) in 2001 through the Scheme of Arrangement. Upon demerger of the said OFS Division, the Company was issued and allotted 1 equity share of Blow Plast Ergonomics Ltd., for every 1 share held in the Company without any payment.The Company, after the aforesaid demerger of OFS Division was engaged into retailing of luggage products and accessories business. Presently, it is having retail outlet of VIP luggage in Delhi and Calcutta and property in Mum
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kemp & Co Ltd share price today?

The Kemp & Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1525 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kemp & Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kemp & Co Ltd is ₹164.70 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kemp & Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kemp & Co Ltd is 0 and 0.75 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kemp & Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kemp & Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kemp & Co Ltd is ₹855.2 and ₹1919.3 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kemp & Co Ltd?

Kemp & Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.36%, 3 Years at 27.75%, 1 Year at 45.39%, 6 Month at 60.46%, 3 Month at 27.08% and 1 Month at 16.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kemp & Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kemp & Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.15 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 25.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kemp & Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.