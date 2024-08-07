In continuation to our letter dated 18th May, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:40 p.m. have approved the following: i) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2023; ii) Statutory Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2023; iii) Intimation of 143rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of investors. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of the 143rd AGM of Kemp & Company Limited, along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)