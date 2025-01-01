Kemp & Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.98
-0.68
0.87
1.29
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.14
0.06
0.17
0.51
Working capital
0.23
-7.15
5.91
2.16
Other operating items
Operating
0.81
-8.02
6.7
3.72
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.2
-0.21
Free cash flow
0.82
-8.02
6.9
3.51
Equity raised
412.63
242.85
223.49
202.12
Investing
149.08
49.75
-28.88
42.26
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.1
Net in cash
562.54
284.57
201.52
248
