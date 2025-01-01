iifl-logo-icon 1
Kemp & Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,525
(0.02%)
Jan 1, 2025

Kemp & Co. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.98

-0.68

0.87

1.29

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.14

0.06

0.17

0.51

Working capital

0.23

-7.15

5.91

2.16

Other operating items

Operating

0.81

-8.02

6.7

3.72

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.2

-0.21

Free cash flow

0.82

-8.02

6.9

3.51

Equity raised

412.63

242.85

223.49

202.12

Investing

149.08

49.75

-28.88

42.26

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.1

Net in cash

562.54

284.57

201.52

248

