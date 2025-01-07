Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.75
2.32
3.07
3.11
yoy growth (%)
18.15
-24.19
-1.37
1.28
Raw materials
-0.6
-0.46
-0.8
-0.96
As % of sales
22.07
19.89
26.11
31.07
Employee costs
-0.88
-0.84
-1.1
-0.95
As % of sales
32.04
36.46
35.83
30.64
Other costs
-1.69
-1.5
-1.76
-1.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.54
64.82
57.56
51.14
Operating profit
-0.43
-0.49
-0.59
-0.4
OPM
-15.66
-21.18
-19.51
-12.86
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.66
0.06
1.73
1.95
Profit before tax
0.98
-0.68
0.87
1.29
Taxes
-0.14
0.06
0.17
0.51
Tax rate
-14.27
-8.84
19.92
39.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.84
-0.62
1.05
1.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.84
-0.62
1.05
1.81
yoy growth (%)
-235.62
-158.81
-41.99
28.86
NPM
30.56
-26.62
34.31
58.35
