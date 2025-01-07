iifl-logo-icon 1
Kemp & Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,595
(4.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:33:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.75

2.32

3.07

3.11

yoy growth (%)

18.15

-24.19

-1.37

1.28

Raw materials

-0.6

-0.46

-0.8

-0.96

As % of sales

22.07

19.89

26.11

31.07

Employee costs

-0.88

-0.84

-1.1

-0.95

As % of sales

32.04

36.46

35.83

30.64

Other costs

-1.69

-1.5

-1.76

-1.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.54

64.82

57.56

51.14

Operating profit

-0.43

-0.49

-0.59

-0.4

OPM

-15.66

-21.18

-19.51

-12.86

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.66

0.06

1.73

1.95

Profit before tax

0.98

-0.68

0.87

1.29

Taxes

-0.14

0.06

0.17

0.51

Tax rate

-14.27

-8.84

19.92

39.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.84

-0.62

1.05

1.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.84

-0.62

1.05

1.81

yoy growth (%)

-235.62

-158.81

-41.99

28.86

NPM

30.56

-26.62

34.31

58.35

