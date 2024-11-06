Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results In continuation to our letter dated 30th October 2024 we wished to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 4.15 PM and concluded 4.45 PM have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. We enclose herewith: 1. Statement showing the unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with statement showing segment wise revenue, results and capital employed; and 2. Limited review report issued by statutory auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

KEMP & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In view of the aforesaid Board meeting the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed by the Company from Monday 1st July 2024 until 48 hours after declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of investors. In continuation to our letter dated 2nd August, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today that is 9th August, 2024, at 4:30 PM and concluded at 5:00 PM have approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Accordingly, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith: 1. Statement showing the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 with statement showing segment wise revenue, results and capital employed and 2. Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024

KEMP & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; In view of the aforesaid Board meeting the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed by the Company from Monday 1st April 2024 until 48 hours after declaration of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of investors. In continuation to our letter dated 18th May, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:40 p.m. have approved the following: i) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2023; ii) Statutory Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2023; iii) Intimation of 143rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of investors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024