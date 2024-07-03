Kenvi Jewels Ltd Summary

Kenvi Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Suvarnkrupa Ornaments Private Limited on June 24, 2013. Subsequently, the name was changed to Kenvi Jewels Private Limited on August 14, 2017. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Kenvi Jewels Limited (KJL) on August 24, 2017 through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.Kenvi Jewels is primarily into the business of manufacturing and retailing of jewellery. Besides this, the Company is also into wholesaling and trading of gold jewellery. The designing of jewellery is done in house which is manufactured at manufacturing unit situated at Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad. The Company sells gold jewellery made with or without studded diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones. The Product portfolio includes Wedding Jewellery, Festive Jewellery, Rings, Chain, Earrings, Ear Chain, Nose-rings/Nose pins, Waist belts, Mangalsutra, Anklet, Zuda, Toe Ring, Pendant Set/ Pendant, Bracelet and Bangles. The Companys retail business is done through its showroom situated at Odhav, Ahmedabad. The Company sells jewellery under the brand name of Suvarnakrupa which is well known among its customers and in the local jewellery market. The Companys portfolio offers its customers a wide variety of traditional, Indo-western, & modern jewellery. It also customize jewellery according to the individual needs. The Company came out with a Public Issue on February 07,2018 of 18,60,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 6.70 Cr.