SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹4.19
Prev. Close₹4.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.41
Day's High₹4.3
Day's Low₹4.14
52 Week's High₹8.5
52 Week's Low₹3.99
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.45
P/E52.38
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.11
10.11
10.11
10.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.58
3.03
2.64
2.36
Net Worth
13.69
13.14
12.75
12.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.86
34.69
30.85
17.63
yoy growth (%)
14.88
12.47
74.95
145.53
Raw materials
-37.92
-32.86
-29.68
-17.12
As % of sales
95.13
94.72
96.22
97.12
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.51
-0.31
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.37
0.29
0.11
0.11
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.08
-0.11
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
Working capital
0.39
-0.68
0.94
11.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.88
12.47
74.95
145.53
Op profit growth
12.01
88.86
35.58
34.66
EBIT growth
13.79
161.9
-6.96
53.43
Net profit growth
21.91
166.59
2.2
269.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chirag Champaklal Valani
Whole-time Director
Hetallben Chiragkumar Valani
Independent Director
Sanni Shaileshbhai Shah
Independent Director
Amitkumar Bharaabhai Prajapati
Addtnl Independent Director
Vidhyutkumar Shankarlal Shah
Independent Director
Dipen Mineshbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shah Keyuri Jinesh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kenvi Jewels Ltd
Summary
Kenvi Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Suvarnkrupa Ornaments Private Limited on June 24, 2013. Subsequently, the name was changed to Kenvi Jewels Private Limited on August 14, 2017. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Kenvi Jewels Limited (KJL) on August 24, 2017 through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.Kenvi Jewels is primarily into the business of manufacturing and retailing of jewellery. Besides this, the Company is also into wholesaling and trading of gold jewellery. The designing of jewellery is done in house which is manufactured at manufacturing unit situated at Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad. The Company sells gold jewellery made with or without studded diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones. The Product portfolio includes Wedding Jewellery, Festive Jewellery, Rings, Chain, Earrings, Ear Chain, Nose-rings/Nose pins, Waist belts, Mangalsutra, Anklet, Zuda, Toe Ring, Pendant Set/ Pendant, Bracelet and Bangles. The Companys retail business is done through its showroom situated at Odhav, Ahmedabad. The Company sells jewellery under the brand name of Suvarnakrupa which is well known among its customers and in the local jewellery market. The Companys portfolio offers its customers a wide variety of traditional, Indo-western, & modern jewellery. It also customize jewellery according to the
Read More
The Kenvi Jewels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kenvi Jewels Ltd is ₹52.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kenvi Jewels Ltd is 52.38 and 3.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kenvi Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kenvi Jewels Ltd is ₹3.99 and ₹8.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kenvi Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.32%, 3 Years at 44.80%, 1 Year at -50.12%, 6 Month at -25.71%, 3 Month at -22.26% and 1 Month at -13.96%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.