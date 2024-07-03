iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kenvi Jewels Ltd Share Price

4.15
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:21:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.19
  • Day's High4.3
  • 52 Wk High8.5
  • Prev. Close4.19
  • Day's Low4.14
  • 52 Wk Low 3.99
  • Turnover (lac)4.41
  • P/E52.38
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.16
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kenvi Jewels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

4.19

Prev. Close

4.19

Turnover(Lac.)

4.41

Day's High

4.3

Day's Low

4.14

52 Week's High

8.5

52 Week's Low

3.99

Book Value

1.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.45

P/E

52.38

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Kenvi Jewels Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kenvi Jewels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kenvi Jewels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.29%

Non-Promoter- 40.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kenvi Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.11

10.11

10.11

10.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.58

3.03

2.64

2.36

Net Worth

13.69

13.14

12.75

12.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.86

34.69

30.85

17.63

yoy growth (%)

14.88

12.47

74.95

145.53

Raw materials

-37.92

-32.86

-29.68

-17.12

As % of sales

95.13

94.72

96.22

97.12

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.51

-0.31

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.37

0.29

0.11

0.11

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.08

-0.11

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.06

-0.03

-0.02

Working capital

0.39

-0.68

0.94

11.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.88

12.47

74.95

145.53

Op profit growth

12.01

88.86

35.58

34.66

EBIT growth

13.79

161.9

-6.96

53.43

Net profit growth

21.91

166.59

2.2

269.02

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kenvi Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kenvi Jewels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chirag Champaklal Valani

Whole-time Director

Hetallben Chiragkumar Valani

Independent Director

Sanni Shaileshbhai Shah

Independent Director

Amitkumar Bharaabhai Prajapati

Addtnl Independent Director

Vidhyutkumar Shankarlal Shah

Independent Director

Dipen Mineshbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shah Keyuri Jinesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kenvi Jewels Ltd

Summary

Kenvi Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Suvarnkrupa Ornaments Private Limited on June 24, 2013. Subsequently, the name was changed to Kenvi Jewels Private Limited on August 14, 2017. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Kenvi Jewels Limited (KJL) on August 24, 2017 through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.Kenvi Jewels is primarily into the business of manufacturing and retailing of jewellery. Besides this, the Company is also into wholesaling and trading of gold jewellery. The designing of jewellery is done in house which is manufactured at manufacturing unit situated at Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad. The Company sells gold jewellery made with or without studded diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones. The Product portfolio includes Wedding Jewellery, Festive Jewellery, Rings, Chain, Earrings, Ear Chain, Nose-rings/Nose pins, Waist belts, Mangalsutra, Anklet, Zuda, Toe Ring, Pendant Set/ Pendant, Bracelet and Bangles. The Companys retail business is done through its showroom situated at Odhav, Ahmedabad. The Company sells jewellery under the brand name of Suvarnakrupa which is well known among its customers and in the local jewellery market. The Companys portfolio offers its customers a wide variety of traditional, Indo-western, & modern jewellery. It also customize jewellery according to the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kenvi Jewels Ltd share price today?

The Kenvi Jewels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kenvi Jewels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kenvi Jewels Ltd is ₹52.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kenvi Jewels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kenvi Jewels Ltd is 52.38 and 3.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kenvi Jewels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kenvi Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kenvi Jewels Ltd is ₹3.99 and ₹8.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kenvi Jewels Ltd?

Kenvi Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.32%, 3 Years at 44.80%, 1 Year at -50.12%, 6 Month at -25.71%, 3 Month at -22.26% and 1 Month at -13.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kenvi Jewels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kenvi Jewels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kenvi Jewels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.