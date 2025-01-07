iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kenvi Jewels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.16
(0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:17:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kenvi Jewels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.86

34.69

30.85

17.63

yoy growth (%)

14.88

12.47

74.95

145.53

Raw materials

-37.92

-32.86

-29.68

-17.12

As % of sales

95.13

94.72

96.22

97.12

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.51

-0.31

-0.13

As % of sales

1.32

1.49

1.03

0.76

Other costs

-0.85

-0.81

-0.58

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.14

2.34

1.88

1

Operating profit

0.55

0.49

0.26

0.19

OPM

1.39

1.43

0.85

1.1

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.08

-0.11

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.11

-0.03

-0.05

Other income

0

9.25

0

0

Profit before tax

0.37

0.29

0.11

0.11

Taxes

-0.09

-0.06

-0.03

-0.02

Tax rate

-24.36

-21.62

-25.98

-24.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.28

0.23

0.08

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.28

0.23

0.08

0.08

yoy growth (%)

21.91

166.59

2.2

269.02

NPM

0.71

0.66

0.28

0.48

Kenvi Jewels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kenvi Jewels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.