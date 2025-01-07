Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.86
34.69
30.85
17.63
yoy growth (%)
14.88
12.47
74.95
145.53
Raw materials
-37.92
-32.86
-29.68
-17.12
As % of sales
95.13
94.72
96.22
97.12
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.51
-0.31
-0.13
As % of sales
1.32
1.49
1.03
0.76
Other costs
-0.85
-0.81
-0.58
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.14
2.34
1.88
1
Operating profit
0.55
0.49
0.26
0.19
OPM
1.39
1.43
0.85
1.1
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.08
-0.11
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.11
-0.03
-0.05
Other income
0
9.25
0
0
Profit before tax
0.37
0.29
0.11
0.11
Taxes
-0.09
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
Tax rate
-24.36
-21.62
-25.98
-24.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.28
0.23
0.08
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.28
0.23
0.08
0.08
yoy growth (%)
21.91
166.59
2.2
269.02
NPM
0.71
0.66
0.28
0.48
