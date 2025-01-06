iifl-logo-icon 1
Kenvi Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.14
(-1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Kenvi Jewels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.37

0.29

0.11

0.11

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.08

-0.11

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.06

-0.03

-0.02

Working capital

0.39

-0.68

0.94

11.15

Other operating items

Operating

0.58

-0.53

0.91

11.2

Capital expenditure

0.49

0.03

0.14

0

Free cash flow

1.07

-0.5

1.05

11.2

Equity raised

4.71

15.07

14.89

12.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.83

2.2

2.18

1.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.61

16.77

18.12

25.28

