Kenvi Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.37
0.29
0.11
0.11
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.08
-0.11
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
Working capital
0.39
-0.68
0.94
11.15
Other operating items
Operating
0.58
-0.53
0.91
11.2
Capital expenditure
0.49
0.03
0.14
0
Free cash flow
1.07
-0.5
1.05
11.2
Equity raised
4.71
15.07
14.89
12.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.83
2.2
2.18
1.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.61
16.77
18.12
25.28
