Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

A meeting of the Board of Directors of KENVI JEWELS LIMITED was held on Wednesday, 11th December, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company,on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors, have approved the appointment of M/s. AKGVG & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 018598N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. This appointment is made to fill the casual vacancy arising from the resignation of the previous auditors, M/s. Rajesh J. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 108407W), subject to approval by the shareholders within three months of the Boards recommendation

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Kenvi Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Kenvi Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date and time of the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Directors report and notice of AGM 3. To consider and approve increase in authorized capital of the Company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of chair. We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Thursday, 05th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In the meeting the Board has decided the following matters: 1. The Board approved and taken on record the Notice & Directors Report and its annexures for the financial year ending as on March 31, 2024 2. The Board approved to conduct the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company 3.To regularize the appointment of M/s. Rajesh J. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 108407W) Statutory Auditors of the Company for term of 5 (five) years and to fix their remuneration (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Kenvi Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday24th July2024 to inter-alia 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Wednesday 24th July,2024, decided the following matters:- 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone)Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, in consultation with the members of the Audit Committee . 2. Appointed Parth Shah as Internal Auditor of the Company w.e.f 1st April 2024, for the Period of 2 years i.e. for 2024-25 and 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Kenvi Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 2023-24; Any other businesses with the prior permission of Chairperson 1. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 2. Re-appointment of Neelam Somani & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP No. 12454) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 1 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 01 May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In the meeting the Board has considered and approved the following matters: > Appointed M/s. Rajesh J. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants, having FRN: 108407W, as Statutory Auditor of the Company, Subject to approval of shareholders. > The notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024