To the Members of Kerala Ayurveda Limited, Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements. Opinion.

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kerala Ayurveda Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 , the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the act , of the state of affairs (financial position ) of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Loss (financial performance including other Comprehensive Income) , its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to Our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Risk Description Our Response Carrying value of Inventory Refer to Note 10 to these Financial Statements. Our audit procedures included: The total Inventories as of March 31, 2024 amounted to 1311.93 lakhs representing 10.58 % of the total assets (2023: 967.53 Lakhs 9.80 % of the total assets) Challenging the management with regard to the calculation methodology, the basis for provision and the process with respect to inventory provision. Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the key controls management has established for provision computations and to ensure the accuracy of the inventory provision. The Company has significant levels of inventories and significant management judgments are taken with regard to categorization of inventories into obsolete and/or slow moving and which should be therefore be considered for provision. Assessing the adequacy of, and movements in, inventory provisions held, by recalculating a sample of items included within the provision to ensure appropriate basis of valuation. Estimates are then involved in arriving at provisions against cost in respect of slow moving and obsolete inventories to arrive at valuation based on lower of cost and net realizable value. Given the level of significant management judgments and estimates involved this is considered to be a key audit matter Evaluating, on a sample basis, whether inventories were stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value at the reporting date by comparing the sales prices of inventories subsequent to the reporting date. Evaluating the appropriateness of the assumptions used based on our knowledge and information of the client and the industry.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report etc but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position) , Loss ( financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted In India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act .This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. 10.As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing , we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. we also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the act , we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act , we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable. 15.Further to our Comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, We report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c. The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2)of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact financial position ii) the Company does not have any long-term contracts requiring a provision for material foreseeable losses. iii) The Company does not have any amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above , contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The annexure referred to in Independent Auditors report to the members of The Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 ,We report that .

i. (a) (A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets comprising of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The company has a program of verification for property, plant and equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its property, Plant and Equipment ( Including Right of Use assets ) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii. (a) In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained by the management. No material discrepancies were noticed on the aforesaid verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The returns or statements filed by the company with SBM Bank (India ) Limited for the 4th quarter are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

particulars As per the statement submitted to bank( In Lakhs) As per books (In Lakhs ) Variance ( In Lakhs ) Inventory 827.73 988.72 160.99 Trade Creditors -433.34 -620.69 - 187.35 Sundry Debtors 1,680.92 1679.11 -1.81 Total 2,075.31 2,047.14 -28.17

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loans to subsidiaries covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

(A) i) The aggregate amount of loan given to Subsidiaries during the year ii) Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loans given to Subsidiaries Rs 2,502.39 Lakhs (PY2,338.69 Lakhs)

(B ) The aggregate amount during the year , and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates : NIL

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us , we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest. (c) In respect of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular . (d) There are no overdue amounts remaining outstanding as at the year -end.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given. (f) the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of the section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section(1)of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) Undisputed statutory dues including GST, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. Further, undisputed amounts of TDS payable outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable is Rs. 34.08 Lakhs.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues outstanding on account of any dispute.

viii. There are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us term loans obtained by the company have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries ,joint ventures or associate companies. x. (a) The Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

(b) The company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the companies act 2013 have been complied with and funds raised have been used for the purposes for which funds were raised .

xi. (a )To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year by the Statutory Auditors and up to the date of this report. (c ) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report). Hence reporting under clause xi (c) is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore the provisions of Paragraph 3 clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 “Using the work of Internal Auditor” xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on us examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him; Accordingly Paragraph 3 clause ( xv) of the order is not applicable. xvi. The company is not a Non Banking Financial company and therefore Paragraph 3 clause xvi (a to d ) are not applicable and hence not commented upon. xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence the provisions stated in Paragraph 3 clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, Paragraph 3 clause (xx) (a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

In conjunction with our audit of the s tandalone financial statements of Kerala Ayurveda Limited (“the Company”) as of and for the year ended 31 March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting A Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting , including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024 ,based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.