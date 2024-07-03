iifl-logo-icon 1
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Share Price

387.9
(-9.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 432.1
  Day's High 432.1
  52 Wk High 456.9
  Prev. Close 428.1
  Day's Low 385.3
  52 Wk Low 249.95
  Turnover (lac) 134.65
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 33.82
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 466.74
  Div. Yield 0
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

432.1

Prev. Close

428.1

Turnover(Lac.)

134.65

Day's High

432.1

Day's Low

385.3

52 Week's High

456.9

52 Week's Low

249.95

Book Value

33.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

466.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.96%

Foreign: 53.96%

Indian: 4.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 41.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.03

10.56

10.56

10.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.34

3.98

0.72

-0.51

Net Worth

42.37

14.54

11.28

10.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.2

53.68

43.76

39.61

yoy growth (%)

-19.52

22.65

10.47

21.88

Raw materials

-14.57

-13.61

-9.55

-9.19

As % of sales

33.72

25.36

21.83

23.2

Employee costs

-13.06

-16.02

-12.82

-11.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.57

1.21

3.4

3.23

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.67

-0.5

-0.56

Tax paid

1.62

-0.33

-1.1

-1.02

Working capital

0.44

-18.69

19.58

4.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.52

22.65

10.47

21.88

Op profit growth

-96.11

-43.12

11.78

20.74

EBIT growth

-121.69

-50.88

17.13

21.95

Net profit growth

-664.56

-61.88

4.42

27.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

107.86

93.41

80.35

62.07

76.64

Excise Duty

5.1

4.17

4.08

3.1

3.6

Net Sales

102.75

89.24

76.27

58.97

73.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.52

3.12

1.14

0.11

0.16

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kerala Ayurveda Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ramesh Vangal

Non Executive Director

Anand Subramanian

Independent Director

Shilpa Kiran Gududur

Independent Director

Rajesh Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyothi Gulecha

Independent Director

SAMIR DHAWAN

Independent Director

Kshiti Ranjan Das

Non Executive Director

Jayarajan Kodikannath

Whole Time Director

K Anilkumar

Independent Director

Harish Menon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kerala Ayurveda Ltd

Summary

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd was established on 6th July 1992. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Ayurveda products, Ayurveda Research, Academies, Clinics, Hospitals, Ayurvedic Wellness Resorts and Services , cultivation of herbs and maintaining herbarium of medicinal plants. The Company emerged as a frontline manufacturer of speciality patent ayurvedic medicines - tussnil, liposem and mathrukalpam. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its 7-cr expansion-cum-diversification programme which involve, expansion of its existing facilities; to develop a fully integrated health care system, cultivate medicinal plants and market ayurvedic medicines. It also envisions setting up a hospital. A modern facility to manufacture patent medicines, tablets, capsules and syrups, is to be set up at Athani, near Alwaye. The company is in the midst of enhancing the installed capacity at its Athani plant to produce traditional ayurvedic medicines. Moreover, the company proposes to organise and relocate its twelve clinics to cover all the principal districts in Kerala and augment facilities at its clinics in Bombay, Madras, Bangalore and Mangalore. In addition, it is increasing the bed strength of its hospital in Alwaye.Kerala Ayurvedic has won the approval of the Karnataka Toursim Development Department to open a health resort at Bangalore catering exclusively to the high income segments, tourists and NRIs.The company has a well-entrenched presence in several states due
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kerala Ayurveda Ltd share price today?

The Kerala Ayurveda Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹387.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd is ₹466.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd is 0 and 12.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kerala Ayurveda Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd is ₹249.95 and ₹456.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd?

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.72%, 3 Years at 86.45%, 1 Year at 60.22%, 6 Month at 14.73%, 3 Month at 50.08% and 1 Month at 32.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.58 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 41.38 %

