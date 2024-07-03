Summary

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd was established on 6th July 1992. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Ayurveda products, Ayurveda Research, Academies, Clinics, Hospitals, Ayurvedic Wellness Resorts and Services , cultivation of herbs and maintaining herbarium of medicinal plants. The Company emerged as a frontline manufacturer of speciality patent ayurvedic medicines - tussnil, liposem and mathrukalpam. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its 7-cr expansion-cum-diversification programme which involve, expansion of its existing facilities; to develop a fully integrated health care system, cultivate medicinal plants and market ayurvedic medicines. It also envisions setting up a hospital. A modern facility to manufacture patent medicines, tablets, capsules and syrups, is to be set up at Athani, near Alwaye. The company is in the midst of enhancing the installed capacity at its Athani plant to produce traditional ayurvedic medicines. Moreover, the company proposes to organise and relocate its twelve clinics to cover all the principal districts in Kerala and augment facilities at its clinics in Bombay, Madras, Bangalore and Mangalore. In addition, it is increasing the bed strength of its hospital in Alwaye.Kerala Ayurvedic has won the approval of the Karnataka Toursim Development Department to open a health resort at Bangalore catering exclusively to the high income segments, tourists and NRIs.The company has a well-entrenched presence in several states due

