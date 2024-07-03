SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹432.1
Prev. Close₹428.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹134.65
Day's High₹432.1
Day's Low₹385.3
52 Week's High₹456.9
52 Week's Low₹249.95
Book Value₹33.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)466.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.03
10.56
10.56
10.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.34
3.98
0.72
-0.51
Net Worth
42.37
14.54
11.28
10.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.2
53.68
43.76
39.61
yoy growth (%)
-19.52
22.65
10.47
21.88
Raw materials
-14.57
-13.61
-9.55
-9.19
As % of sales
33.72
25.36
21.83
23.2
Employee costs
-13.06
-16.02
-12.82
-11.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.57
1.21
3.4
3.23
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.67
-0.5
-0.56
Tax paid
1.62
-0.33
-1.1
-1.02
Working capital
0.44
-18.69
19.58
4.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.52
22.65
10.47
21.88
Op profit growth
-96.11
-43.12
11.78
20.74
EBIT growth
-121.69
-50.88
17.13
21.95
Net profit growth
-664.56
-61.88
4.42
27.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
107.86
93.41
80.35
62.07
76.64
Excise Duty
5.1
4.17
4.08
3.1
3.6
Net Sales
102.75
89.24
76.27
58.97
73.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.52
3.12
1.14
0.11
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ramesh Vangal
Non Executive Director
Anand Subramanian
Independent Director
Shilpa Kiran Gududur
Independent Director
Rajesh Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyothi Gulecha
Independent Director
SAMIR DHAWAN
Independent Director
Kshiti Ranjan Das
Non Executive Director
Jayarajan Kodikannath
Whole Time Director
K Anilkumar
Independent Director
Harish Menon
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kerala Ayurveda Ltd
Summary
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd was established on 6th July 1992. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Ayurveda products, Ayurveda Research, Academies, Clinics, Hospitals, Ayurvedic Wellness Resorts and Services , cultivation of herbs and maintaining herbarium of medicinal plants. The Company emerged as a frontline manufacturer of speciality patent ayurvedic medicines - tussnil, liposem and mathrukalpam. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its 7-cr expansion-cum-diversification programme which involve, expansion of its existing facilities; to develop a fully integrated health care system, cultivate medicinal plants and market ayurvedic medicines. It also envisions setting up a hospital. A modern facility to manufacture patent medicines, tablets, capsules and syrups, is to be set up at Athani, near Alwaye. The company is in the midst of enhancing the installed capacity at its Athani plant to produce traditional ayurvedic medicines. Moreover, the company proposes to organise and relocate its twelve clinics to cover all the principal districts in Kerala and augment facilities at its clinics in Bombay, Madras, Bangalore and Mangalore. In addition, it is increasing the bed strength of its hospital in Alwaye.Kerala Ayurvedic has won the approval of the Karnataka Toursim Development Department to open a health resort at Bangalore catering exclusively to the high income segments, tourists and NRIs.The company has a well-entrenched presence in several states due
Read More
The Kerala Ayurveda Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹387.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd is ₹466.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd is 0 and 12.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kerala Ayurveda Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd is ₹249.95 and ₹456.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.72%, 3 Years at 86.45%, 1 Year at 60.22%, 6 Month at 14.73%, 3 Month at 50.08% and 1 Month at 32.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.