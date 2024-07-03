Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Summary

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd was established on 6th July 1992. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Ayurveda products, Ayurveda Research, Academies, Clinics, Hospitals, Ayurvedic Wellness Resorts and Services , cultivation of herbs and maintaining herbarium of medicinal plants. The Company emerged as a frontline manufacturer of speciality patent ayurvedic medicines - tussnil, liposem and mathrukalpam. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its 7-cr expansion-cum-diversification programme which involve, expansion of its existing facilities; to develop a fully integrated health care system, cultivate medicinal plants and market ayurvedic medicines. It also envisions setting up a hospital. A modern facility to manufacture patent medicines, tablets, capsules and syrups, is to be set up at Athani, near Alwaye. The company is in the midst of enhancing the installed capacity at its Athani plant to produce traditional ayurvedic medicines. Moreover, the company proposes to organise and relocate its twelve clinics to cover all the principal districts in Kerala and augment facilities at its clinics in Bombay, Madras, Bangalore and Mangalore. In addition, it is increasing the bed strength of its hospital in Alwaye.Kerala Ayurvedic has won the approval of the Karnataka Toursim Development Department to open a health resort at Bangalore catering exclusively to the high income segments, tourists and NRIs.The company has a well-entrenched presence in several states due to its 75 franchisees and 400 stockists. During the year 1999-2000, the company exported medicines worth Rs. 56.43 lacs to USA, UK, Italy, Malaysia, Holland and Japan. Four new products have been developed during the year and intial reports are quite encouraging. Clinical studies conducted for patent products have established their efficiency and has also been affirmed by ayurvedic doctors for prescription.In Bangalore a new Ayurvedic Health resort has started its operation in March 2001 and the trial run had a good response.The company is planning to develop new methods for rare medicinal plants using biofertilizers.Katra Healthcare Pvt Ltd was merged with Kerala Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd in 2006 by way of amalgamation and through the said Scheme, the assets and liabilities of Katra Healthcare Pvt Ltd were transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from 1st April 2005. As per Scheme, on 24th Feb 06 the Company allotted 40,00,000 equity shares amounting to Rs.4 Crores to shareholders of Katra Healthcare Pvt Ltd (KHPL). In the ratio of 4 shares for each shares held by them in KHPL. During year 2007, the Company increased its stake in AyurvedaGram Heritage Wellness Centre Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore from its holding of 15.55% to 74 % by acquiring an additional 58.45% from the erstwhile promoters. Consequently, AyurvedaGram Heritage Wellness Centre Pvt. Ltd (AHWCP) was made subsidiary of the Company. Apart from this, it launched new medicines such as Ostoact for Osteo Arthritis, Menovin for Menopausal syndrome, Laxinol H as Laxative, Ajax for Male Infertility, Pilogest for Piles and Winsoria for Psoriasis. It renovated the Treatment Centre and Kuroor Mana Heritage Building in order to provide better standards and additional amenities. It acquired 3 wholly owned subsidiaries in USA, namely AYU Inc., AYU Natural Medicine Clinics PS and Ayurvedic Academy Inc. During May, 2007, the Company set up a wholly owned overseas subsidiary in Germany named as KatraSoft Europe Gmbh in order to tap the healthcare related software business opportunities in Europe.The newly incorporated subsidiary CMS Katra Holdings LLC, USA had picked up a 51% equity stake in US based CMS Katra Nursing LLC, with an objective of acquiring the entire business and assets of CMS Inc., a leading healthcare staffing company based in Florida, USA during 2007-08. The Company during 2008 set up wo more subsidiaries to provide focus on healthcare services, namely CMS Katra Holdings LLC and KatraSoft Europe GmbH. With this, the total no of overseas Subsidiaries increased to five of which four in USA and one in Germany.During 2008-09, the Company opened new franchise wellness centers at Gurgaon, Jaipur, Noida and Dehradun. In June 2009, a new subsidiary named M/s. NUTRAVEDA Pte. Ltd., was incorporated in Singapore for marketing natural and herbal value added products globally and thereby deliver wellness and nutritional benefits to the global markets. Modern dosage forms of classical formulations were introduced, such as Kashaya to Kashayam Tablets, medicated oils to creams etc. New formulations were introduced for treating diabetes viz. Trikantika Thailam, Kathakhadiradi Kashayam etc. The Company acquired land near Cochin International Airport to setup a new wellness resort.In 2011-12, the Company started a Panchakarma Center and Pharmacy at Banaras Hindu University under the Private Public Partnership model at the S S Hospital , Varanasi. During 2012-13, it started a Wellness Resort by the side of River Periyar at Aluva under the name, Kerala Ayurveda River Retreat to provide authentic ayurveda treatments. It established a new Treatment Centre at Mangalore to improve the presence in Karnataka. A new Kerala Ayurveda Academy and Wellness Center was started at Fremont in California . A state-of-the-art Ayurveda teaching facility and treatment center was set up to propogate Ayurveda in the USA.