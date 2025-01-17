Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.14
52.28
9.71
17.73
Op profit growth
-89.6
2.5
-3.92
23.83
EBIT growth
-106.84
12.62
-0.01
9.56
Net profit growth
-224.28
24.52
15.86
14.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.2
9.38
13.95
15.93
EBIT margin
-0.67
7.92
10.71
11.76
Net profit margin
-7.8
5.07
6.2
5.87
RoCE
-0.53
8.59
8.3
8.57
RoNW
-21.35
13.07
203.22
-8.93
RoA
-1.54
1.37
1.2
1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.59
3.84
3.11
2.59
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.79
2.6
1.28
0.67
Book value per share
3.23
7.51
6.6
-5.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
-11.18
9.53
29.9
21.02
P/CEPS
-8.85
14.02
72.43
80.56
P/B
15.89
4.87
14.08
-9.27
EV/EBIDTA
130.4
13.34
21.11
16.75
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.11
-10.67
-21.54
-33.38
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.85
36.86
32.54
31.41
Inventory days
70.06
53.5
56.61
48.17
Creditor days
-38.03
-26.36
-25.36
-27.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.06
-3.93
-4.41
-4.17
Net debt / equity
17.04
7.28
7.65
-10.7
Net debt / op. profit
77.56
8.01
7.58
9.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.14
-19.48
-21.95
-20.87
Employee costs
-35.44
-32.08
-32.02
-30.91
Other costs
-39.2
-39.04
-32.07
-32.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.