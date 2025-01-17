iifl-logo-icon 1
417
(-1.47%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.14

52.28

9.71

17.73

Op profit growth

-89.6

2.5

-3.92

23.83

EBIT growth

-106.84

12.62

-0.01

9.56

Net profit growth

-224.28

24.52

15.86

14.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.2

9.38

13.95

15.93

EBIT margin

-0.67

7.92

10.71

11.76

Net profit margin

-7.8

5.07

6.2

5.87

RoCE

-0.53

8.59

8.3

8.57

RoNW

-21.35

13.07

203.22

-8.93

RoA

-1.54

1.37

1.2

1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.59

3.84

3.11

2.59

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.79

2.6

1.28

0.67

Book value per share

3.23

7.51

6.6

-5.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

-11.18

9.53

29.9

21.02

P/CEPS

-8.85

14.02

72.43

80.56

P/B

15.89

4.87

14.08

-9.27

EV/EBIDTA

130.4

13.34

21.11

16.75

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.11

-10.67

-21.54

-33.38

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.85

36.86

32.54

31.41

Inventory days

70.06

53.5

56.61

48.17

Creditor days

-38.03

-26.36

-25.36

-27.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.06

-3.93

-4.41

-4.17

Net debt / equity

17.04

7.28

7.65

-10.7

Net debt / op. profit

77.56

8.01

7.58

9.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-24.14

-19.48

-21.95

-20.87

Employee costs

-35.44

-32.08

-32.02

-30.91

Other costs

-39.2

-39.04

-32.07

-32.27

