Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

424
(8.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.2

53.68

43.76

39.61

yoy growth (%)

-19.52

22.65

10.47

21.88

Raw materials

-14.57

-13.61

-9.55

-9.19

As % of sales

33.72

25.36

21.83

23.2

Employee costs

-13.06

-16.02

-12.82

-11.33

As % of sales

30.23

29.85

29.3

28.62

Other costs

-15.45

-21.08

-16.18

-14.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.76

39.26

36.96

36.42

Operating profit

0.11

2.95

5.2

4.65

OPM

0.26

5.51

11.88

11.74

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.67

-0.5

-0.56

Interest expense

-6.04

-1.22

-1.55

-1

Other income

0.17

0.15

0.26

0.14

Profit before tax

-6.57

1.21

3.4

3.23

Taxes

1.62

-0.33

-1.1

-1.02

Tax rate

-24.71

-27.87

-32.35

-31.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.95

0.87

2.3

2.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.95

0.87

2.3

2.2

yoy growth (%)

-664.56

-61.88

4.42

27.63

NPM

-11.45

1.63

5.25

5.56

