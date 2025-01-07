Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.2
53.68
43.76
39.61
yoy growth (%)
-19.52
22.65
10.47
21.88
Raw materials
-14.57
-13.61
-9.55
-9.19
As % of sales
33.72
25.36
21.83
23.2
Employee costs
-13.06
-16.02
-12.82
-11.33
As % of sales
30.23
29.85
29.3
28.62
Other costs
-15.45
-21.08
-16.18
-14.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.76
39.26
36.96
36.42
Operating profit
0.11
2.95
5.2
4.65
OPM
0.26
5.51
11.88
11.74
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.67
-0.5
-0.56
Interest expense
-6.04
-1.22
-1.55
-1
Other income
0.17
0.15
0.26
0.14
Profit before tax
-6.57
1.21
3.4
3.23
Taxes
1.62
-0.33
-1.1
-1.02
Tax rate
-24.71
-27.87
-32.35
-31.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.95
0.87
2.3
2.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.95
0.87
2.3
2.2
yoy growth (%)
-664.56
-61.88
4.42
27.63
NPM
-11.45
1.63
5.25
5.56
