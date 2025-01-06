iifl-logo-icon 1
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Cash Flow Statement

410.25
(-4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kerala Ayurveda Ltd

Kerala Ayurveda FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.57

1.21

3.4

3.23

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.67

-0.5

-0.56

Tax paid

1.62

-0.33

-1.1

-1.02

Working capital

0.44

-18.69

19.58

4.58

Other operating items

Operating

-5.31

-18.49

21.37

6.21

Capital expenditure

10.01

1.75

0.48

0.8

Free cash flow

4.69

-16.74

21.86

7.01

Equity raised

8.55

10.35

9.08

7.18

Investing

-0.1

0

0

0

Financing

102.54

65.57

52.71

87.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

115.68

59.18

83.66

101.47

