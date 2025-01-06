Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.57
1.21
3.4
3.23
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.67
-0.5
-0.56
Tax paid
1.62
-0.33
-1.1
-1.02
Working capital
0.44
-18.69
19.58
4.58
Other operating items
Operating
-5.31
-18.49
21.37
6.21
Capital expenditure
10.01
1.75
0.48
0.8
Free cash flow
4.69
-16.74
21.86
7.01
Equity raised
8.55
10.35
9.08
7.18
Investing
-0.1
0
0
0
Financing
102.54
65.57
52.71
87.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
115.68
59.18
83.66
101.47
