Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.03
10.56
10.56
10.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.34
3.98
0.72
-0.51
Net Worth
42.37
14.54
11.28
10.05
Minority Interest
Debt
61.81
63.63
61.39
66.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.5
Total Liabilities
104.18
78.17
72.67
76.57
Fixed Assets
30.25
30.32
30.31
28.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.37
11.37
11.37
11.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.19
0.89
0.37
1.22
Networking Capital
45.89
33.86
30.49
34.12
Inventories
13.12
9.68
9.38
9.5
Inventory Days
80.26
Sundry Debtors
16.79
12.07
10.36
9.77
Debtor Days
82.54
Other Current Assets
35.86
32.65
29.78
35.02
Sundry Creditors
-6.21
-5.98
-5.37
-5.02
Creditor Days
42.41
Other Current Liabilities
-13.67
-14.56
-13.66
-15.15
Cash
16.48
1.73
0.13
1.07
Total Assets
104.18
78.17
72.67
76.56
