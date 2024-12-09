iifl-logo-icon 1
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Board Meeting

426
(2.51%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Kerala Ayurveda CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
Preferential Issue of shares & Inter-alia, to consider the following matters: i. To consider a proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment to investors (other than promoter & promoter group) in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. ii. To consider convening an extra-ordinary general meeting to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the following: a) Proposal for fund raising as provided above; and b) Regularization of Directors (Mr. Samir Dhawan, Additional Director designated as NonExecutive Independent Director, Mr. Kshiti Ranjan Das, Additional Director designated The Board Meeting to be held on 09/12/2024 Stands Cancelled. With reference to our earlier intimation dated December 04, 2024 we hereby inform that the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on December 9, 2024 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The Company will inform the revised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
KERALA AYURVEDA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th Sept 2024. Outcome of Board (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
KERALA AYURVEDA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th August 24 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
KERALA AYURVEDA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 outcome of Board (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
KERALA AYURVEDA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board held on 14th Feb 24 alongwith Standalone and Consolidated financials for the quarter ended 31st December, 23 and Press Release (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

