iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Keynote Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

224
(2.70%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:31:11 AM

Keynote Finan. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Keynote Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year And Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Keynote Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Keynote Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and finacial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20242 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting- Change in Directorate. Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)- Resignation of Director.
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Keynote Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 in terms of Regulation 33 of the (Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Keynote Finan.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Keynote Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.