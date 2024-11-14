|Purpose
|Keynote Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year And Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Keynote Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Keynote Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and finacial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Outcome of Board Meeting- Change in Directorate. Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)- Resignation of Director.
|Keynote Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 in terms of Regulation 33 of the (Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
