SectorFinance
Open₹256
Prev. Close₹245.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.33
Day's High₹256
Day's Low₹240
52 Week's High₹379.95
52 Week's Low₹122
Book Value₹107.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)173.89
P/E16.38
EPS15.13
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.02
7.02
7.02
7.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.91
54.7
54.8
51.83
Net Worth
71.93
61.72
61.82
58.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.89
11.05
-10.45
8.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
47.31
14.07
28.72
20.08
8.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.31
14.07
28.72
20.08
8.59
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.07
0.07
Other Income
2.29
1.87
2.99
2.6
2.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Vineet Suchanti
Whole-time Director
Rinku Suchanti
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shishir Vasant Dalal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Simran P. Kashela
Non Executive Director
RAKESH SHRIRAM CHOUDHARI
Independent Director
Riaz Taher Thingna
Independent Director
PUTHEN CHEERAKUZH RAVINDRANATH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Keynote Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1993 as a private limited company, Keynote Corporate Services Ltd (KCSL) was converted into a public limited company in the same year. It was promoted by Madhu Prasad and H R Hemnani. Both of them have over ten years experience in merchant banking.The company is a SEBI-approved category-I merchant banker, and its principal business is issue management. It has also obtained membership of the OTCEI, which will be subsequently transferred to its subsidiary. KCSL is one of the few merchant bankers to be permitted by SEBI to undertake portfolio management services. It is ranked third among the private merchant bankers and ninth overall. Its activities include both fund-based and non-fund-based services such as merchant banking, leasing, hire purchase, portfolio management, corporate advisory services, mergers and acquisitions, syndication of loans, private placements, corporate finance, etc. Recently, the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue. It now plans to venture into financing of vehicles and consumer durables.During 1999-2000, a subsidiary of the company, Keynote Capitals Limited has launched its internal portal www.stockmantra.com that facilitates multiple exchange online trading via internet and provides the entire gamut of information related to the capital market that will be beneficial for investors and traders.Concept Assets Management Ltd., Concept Capital Management Ltd. and Concept Holding Ltd. were made subsidiaries of the Company during F
Read More
The Keynote Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Keynote Financial Services Ltd is ₹173.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Keynote Financial Services Ltd is 16.38 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Keynote Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Keynote Financial Services Ltd is ₹122 and ₹379.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Keynote Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.11%, 3 Years at 33.13%, 1 Year at 95.90%, 6 Month at 34.91%, 3 Month at -16.33% and 1 Month at -7.61%.
