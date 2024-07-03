iifl-logo-icon 1
Keynote Financial Services Ltd Share Price

247.71
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open256
  • Day's High256
  • 52 Wk High379.95
  • Prev. Close245.27
  • Day's Low240
  • 52 Wk Low 122
  • Turnover (lac)3.33
  • P/E16.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value107.87
  • EPS15.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)173.89
  • Div. Yield0.4
Keynote Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

256

Prev. Close

245.27

Turnover(Lac.)

3.33

Day's High

256

Day's Low

240

52 Week's High

379.95

52 Week's Low

122

Book Value

107.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

173.89

P/E

16.38

EPS

15.13

Divi. Yield

0.4

Keynote Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Keynote Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Keynote Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.00%

Non-Promoter- 7.35%

Institutions: 7.35%

Non-Institutions: 35.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Keynote Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.02

7.02

7.02

7.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.91

54.7

54.8

51.83

Net Worth

71.93

61.72

61.82

58.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.89

11.05

-10.45

8.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

47.31

14.07

28.72

20.08

8.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.31

14.07

28.72

20.08

8.59

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.07

0.07

Other Income

2.29

1.87

2.99

2.6

2.71

Keynote Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Keynote Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Vineet Suchanti

Whole-time Director

Rinku Suchanti

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shishir Vasant Dalal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Simran P. Kashela

Non Executive Director

RAKESH SHRIRAM CHOUDHARI

Independent Director

Riaz Taher Thingna

Independent Director

PUTHEN CHEERAKUZH RAVINDRANATH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Keynote Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1993 as a private limited company, Keynote Corporate Services Ltd (KCSL) was converted into a public limited company in the same year. It was promoted by Madhu Prasad and H R Hemnani. Both of them have over ten years experience in merchant banking.The company is a SEBI-approved category-I merchant banker, and its principal business is issue management. It has also obtained membership of the OTCEI, which will be subsequently transferred to its subsidiary. KCSL is one of the few merchant bankers to be permitted by SEBI to undertake portfolio management services. It is ranked third among the private merchant bankers and ninth overall. Its activities include both fund-based and non-fund-based services such as merchant banking, leasing, hire purchase, portfolio management, corporate advisory services, mergers and acquisitions, syndication of loans, private placements, corporate finance, etc. Recently, the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue. It now plans to venture into financing of vehicles and consumer durables.During 1999-2000, a subsidiary of the company, Keynote Capitals Limited has launched its internal portal www.stockmantra.com that facilitates multiple exchange online trading via internet and provides the entire gamut of information related to the capital market that will be beneficial for investors and traders.Concept Assets Management Ltd., Concept Capital Management Ltd. and Concept Holding Ltd. were made subsidiaries of the Company during F
Company FAQs

What is the Keynote Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Keynote Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Keynote Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Keynote Financial Services Ltd is ₹173.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Keynote Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Keynote Financial Services Ltd is 16.38 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Keynote Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Keynote Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Keynote Financial Services Ltd is ₹122 and ₹379.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Keynote Financial Services Ltd?

Keynote Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.11%, 3 Years at 33.13%, 1 Year at 95.90%, 6 Month at 34.91%, 3 Month at -16.33% and 1 Month at -7.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Keynote Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Keynote Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.01 %
Institutions - 7.35 %
Public - 35.64 %

