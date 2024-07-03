Summary

Incorporated in 1993 as a private limited company, Keynote Corporate Services Ltd (KCSL) was converted into a public limited company in the same year. It was promoted by Madhu Prasad and H R Hemnani. Both of them have over ten years experience in merchant banking.The company is a SEBI-approved category-I merchant banker, and its principal business is issue management. It has also obtained membership of the OTCEI, which will be subsequently transferred to its subsidiary. KCSL is one of the few merchant bankers to be permitted by SEBI to undertake portfolio management services. It is ranked third among the private merchant bankers and ninth overall. Its activities include both fund-based and non-fund-based services such as merchant banking, leasing, hire purchase, portfolio management, corporate advisory services, mergers and acquisitions, syndication of loans, private placements, corporate finance, etc. Recently, the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue. It now plans to venture into financing of vehicles and consumer durables.During 1999-2000, a subsidiary of the company, Keynote Capitals Limited has launched its internal portal www.stockmantra.com that facilitates multiple exchange online trading via internet and provides the entire gamut of information related to the capital market that will be beneficial for investors and traders.Concept Assets Management Ltd., Concept Capital Management Ltd. and Concept Holding Ltd. were made subsidiaries of the Company during F

