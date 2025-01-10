INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

Keynote Financial Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Keynote Financial Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the requirements of applicable Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

(a) Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

(b) We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of revenues and other related balances in respect of contracts involving critical estimates, as per Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contract with Customers". The Company recognises revenue with respect to income from sale of services (including other operating revenue) in accordance to achievement of milestones defined in the corresponding engagement letters or mandate letters entered with counter party which reflects the stage of completion for each performance obligation. i. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to recording of revenue with respect to income from sale of services (including other operating revenue) based upon time spent and efforts taken. ii. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls, tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to time spent and efforts taken. iii. Reviewed a sample of contracts with unbilled revenues to identify possible delays in achieving milestones iv. Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness of time spent and efforts taken

Other Information

(a) The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Board of Directors and the Companys Management is responsible for the other information.

(b) Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

(c) The other information comprises managements discussion & analysis, the Board of Directors report and additional disclosures as required under various directions issued by the RBI included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. This other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(d) In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

(e) When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS financial statements

(a) The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

(b) In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

(c) The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

(a) Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

(b) As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

(c) Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

(d) We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

(e) We also provide with those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

(f) From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the relevant rules issued thereunder;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial positions in its Ind AS financial statements. Refer Note 33 to the Ind AS financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to

or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Whether the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11e contain any material misstatement."

(d) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility which was disabled throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. However, as on the date of signing of financial statements, the Company has an enabled the feature of recording audit trail facility.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the said Rule on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year 2023-24.

v) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For S M S R & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 110592W/W100094 Sd/- Place: Mumbai Sudarshan Jha Date: May 30, 2024 Partner UDIN: 24049369BKFMZW3982 Membership No: 049369

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date

Re: Keynote Financial Services Limited ("the Company")

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets; hence reporting under sub-clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has a phased verification program in place of physically verifying its fixed assets. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property

Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering services of investment banking, corporate advisory and ESOP advisory services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. The Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security as below:

Particulars Loans Guarantees Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries INR 15,00,00,000 - Others INR 1,00,00,000

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances to Companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us the loans given by the company are repayable on demand as informed to us, the company has not demanded repayment of the loan during the year. Thus, there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent. The payment of interest has been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause 2(76) of Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax and other statutory dues applicable to it. The provisions relating to employees state insurance, duty of customs, sales-tax, duty of excise and value added tax are currently not applicable to Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, cess and other material statutory as at March 31,2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, other than those mentioned below:

Name of the statue Nature of dues Amount (INR In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,924 A.Y. 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 12,61,758 A.Y. 2018-19 Income Tax Officer Maharashtra Municipal Property Tax Act, 2011 Property Tax 72,52,747 October 2011 to March 2021 Asst. Assessor and Collector G/North Ward

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks or any other lender. The Company did not have any outstanding borrowings from Government.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we report that the Company has not borrowed any funds from any person or entity on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on Clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or fully or partially convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Group doesnt have core investment company as part of Group. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order ("CARO") reports of the Companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For S M S R & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 110592W/W100094 Sd/- Place: Mumbai Sudarshan Jha Date: May 30, 2024 Partner UDIN: 24049369BKFMZW3982 Membership No: 049369

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Keynote Financial Services Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Keynote Financial Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Internal Financial Controls

a) Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

b) Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

c) We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.