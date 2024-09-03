|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Fixed the date, time and mode of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, September 26, 2024, through video conference or other audio-visuals means. Notice of the 31st AGM of the Members of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 11:00 am (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Proceedings of the Thirty-First Annual General Meeting of the Company is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
