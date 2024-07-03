Keynote Financial Services Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1993 as a private limited company, Keynote Corporate Services Ltd (KCSL) was converted into a public limited company in the same year. It was promoted by Madhu Prasad and H R Hemnani. Both of them have over ten years experience in merchant banking.The company is a SEBI-approved category-I merchant banker, and its principal business is issue management. It has also obtained membership of the OTCEI, which will be subsequently transferred to its subsidiary. KCSL is one of the few merchant bankers to be permitted by SEBI to undertake portfolio management services. It is ranked third among the private merchant bankers and ninth overall. Its activities include both fund-based and non-fund-based services such as merchant banking, leasing, hire purchase, portfolio management, corporate advisory services, mergers and acquisitions, syndication of loans, private placements, corporate finance, etc. Recently, the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue. It now plans to venture into financing of vehicles and consumer durables.During 1999-2000, a subsidiary of the company, Keynote Capitals Limited has launched its internal portal www.stockmantra.com that facilitates multiple exchange online trading via internet and provides the entire gamut of information related to the capital market that will be beneficial for investors and traders.Concept Assets Management Ltd., Concept Capital Management Ltd. and Concept Holding Ltd. were made subsidiaries of the Company during FY 2002-03. In 2005-06, the Company became a leading player in the capital market for mid-cap companies. It launched an ESOP Division which focuses on designing and implementing stock option schemes for Corporates. The Scheme of Merger of three subsidiaries namely, Concept Asset Management Limited, Concept Capital Management Limited, Concept Holdings Limited with the Company became effective from December 02, 2005. Keynote Commodities Limited (KCOL) became 100% subsidiary in FY 2005-06.In 2007, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Group Companies viz Cobal Investment Company Limited, West Coast Lighterage Company Private Limited, Starline Ispat and Alloys Limited, Galaxy Leasing Limited, Keynote Finstock Limited, Plethora Investments Company Limited, with Company was made effective. In terms of the said Scheme, 77,170 new Equity Shares were issued to the shareholders of Group Companies and 14,51,702 Equity Shares were transferred to Keynote Trust.In 2010, Company was actively involved in Book Running for 3 IPOs raising approximately Rs 140 Crores. In addition, it managed a few Buy Back of Shares and Tender Open Offers. In 2012-13, Company made an IPO on newly formed NSE platform-EMERGE for SME companies; which happened to be only the second SME IPO completed on NSE. It also completed few Rights Issue transactions, mergers & acquisitions, preferential allotments and other private equity deals. During FY 2015-16, 24 Main Board IPOs launched in the Primary Market and significant activity also witnessed in the IPOs on SME platforms where 50 SME IPOs got launched. The mobilization of resources through Rights issue also recorded an increase with 12 Rights issues completed during the financial year. It acted as Financial Advisor for a large IPO of a Company engaged in Fragrance & Flavours business and also sole Lead Managed a Main Board IPO of a Company engaged in manufacturing of dyes and dye intermediates along with fertilizers. Company Lead managed 3 Rights Issues and completed an SME issue on NSE platform i.e. EMERGE. It played a major role in the capital market transactions by acquiring a listed Company. It advised the Chinese promoter for Offer for Sale and also in respect of Rights issue amounting to Rs 100 crores. Besides this, Company completed a few transactions in respect of Scheme of Arrangement, Valuation & ESOP Advisory etc.25 Main Board IPOs were launched and 78 SME IPOs were completed in FY 2016-17. The Company changed the name from Keynote Corporate Services Ltd. (KCSL) to Keynote Financial Services Ltd. (KFSL) in April, 2019.