KGN Industries Ltd Company Summary

1.6
(0.00%)
Jan 21, 2019|02:56:09 PM

KGN Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated as Royal Financial (India) Limited on 14th Oct94 was later changed to Royal Finance Limited and obtained change of name certificate on 4th Jan95. It was promoted by Ismail G Memon, Arif I Memon, Salim I Memon and Shabnam A Memon. Presently the company is engaged in the business of leasing, hire-purchase, bill discounting and intercorporate deposits.During the year Jan96, company came out with an public issue of 69,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par, aggregating to Rs. 695 lacs to finance the cost of proposed activities like leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, intercorporate deposits, etc.

