SectorTrading
Open₹1.6
Prev. Close₹1.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.6
Day's Low₹1.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.78
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
22.25
22.25
22.25
22.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.72
39.69
39.65
39.61
Net Worth
61.97
61.94
61.9
61.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0.54
0.65
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-17.04
-87.92
Raw materials
0
-0.13
-0.13
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
24.21
9.99
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.03
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.12
Depreciation
0
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
0.09
0.5
0.47
1.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-17.04
-87.92
Op profit growth
-33.45
-553.52
-365.46
-125.8
EBIT growth
-23.24
9.66
-54.07
90.85
Net profit growth
-27.51
12.61
-58.41
342.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
3.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
3.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.55
0.66
2.73
Other Income
0.34
0.54
0
0.26
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arif I Memon
Director
Babulal Jethalal Hirani
Independent Director
Ajazahmad Ansari
Independent Director
Aftabahmed Kadri
Independent Director
Janki Ranjitsingh Vaghela
Director
Ismail Memon
Director
Mohsin Memon
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KGN Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Royal Financial (India) Limited on 14th Oct94 was later changed to Royal Finance Limited and obtained change of name certificate on 4th Jan95. It was promoted by Ismail G Memon, Arif I Memon, Salim I Memon and Shabnam A Memon. Presently the company is engaged in the business of leasing, hire-purchase, bill discounting and intercorporate deposits.During the year Jan96, company came out with an public issue of 69,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par, aggregating to Rs. 695 lacs to finance the cost of proposed activities like leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, intercorporate deposits, etc.
