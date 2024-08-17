iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KGN Industries Ltd Share Price

1.6
(0.00%)
Jan 21, 2019|02:56:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

KGN Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.6

Prev. Close

1.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.6

Day's Low

1.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.78

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KGN Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

KGN Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KGN Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.91%

Non-Promoter- 4.54%

Institutions: 4.54%

Non-Institutions: 41.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KGN Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

22.25

22.25

22.25

22.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.72

39.69

39.65

39.61

Net Worth

61.97

61.94

61.9

61.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0.54

0.65

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-17.04

-87.92

Raw materials

0

-0.13

-0.13

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

24.21

9.99

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.03

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.12

Depreciation

0

-0.03

-0.04

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

0.09

0.5

0.47

1.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-17.04

-87.92

Op profit growth

-33.45

-553.52

-365.46

-125.8

EBIT growth

-23.24

9.66

-54.07

90.85

Net profit growth

-27.51

12.61

-58.41

342.28

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

3.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

3.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.55

0.66

2.73

Other Income

0.34

0.54

0

0.26

0

View Annually Results

KGN Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KGN Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arif I Memon

Director

Babulal Jethalal Hirani

Independent Director

Ajazahmad Ansari

Independent Director

Aftabahmed Kadri

Independent Director

Janki Ranjitsingh Vaghela

Director

Ismail Memon

Director

Mohsin Memon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KGN Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Royal Financial (India) Limited on 14th Oct94 was later changed to Royal Finance Limited and obtained change of name certificate on 4th Jan95. It was promoted by Ismail G Memon, Arif I Memon, Salim I Memon and Shabnam A Memon. Presently the company is engaged in the business of leasing, hire-purchase, bill discounting and intercorporate deposits.During the year Jan96, company came out with an public issue of 69,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par, aggregating to Rs. 695 lacs to finance the cost of proposed activities like leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, intercorporate deposits, etc.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR KGN Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.