KGN Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.12
Depreciation
0
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
0.09
0.5
0.47
1.85
Other operating items
Operating
0.13
0.5
0.46
1.84
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.12
-0.33
Free cash flow
0.13
0.5
0.34
1.51
Equity raised
79.37
79.29
79.22
79.07
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.15
4.28
4.29
4.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
83.66
84.08
83.85
84.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.