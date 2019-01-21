Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0.54
0.65
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-17.04
-87.92
Raw materials
0
-0.13
-0.13
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
24.21
9.99
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.03
-0.13
As % of sales
0
0
7.02
20.48
Other costs
-0.17
-0.22
-0.27
-0.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
50.83
75.12
Operating profit
-0.29
-0.44
0.09
-0.03
OPM
0
0
17.92
-5.6
Depreciation
0
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.34
0.53
0
0.25
Profit before tax
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.12
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Tax rate
-30.87
-30.79
-33.59
-26.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.04
0.03
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.04
0.03
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-27.51
12.61
-58.41
342.28
NPM
0
0
6.78
13.53
