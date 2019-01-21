iifl-logo-icon 1
KGN Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.6
(0.00%)
Jan 21, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0.54

0.65

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-17.04

-87.92

Raw materials

0

-0.13

-0.13

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

24.21

9.99

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.03

-0.13

As % of sales

0

0

7.02

20.48

Other costs

-0.17

-0.22

-0.27

-0.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

50.83

75.12

Operating profit

-0.29

-0.44

0.09

-0.03

OPM

0

0

17.92

-5.6

Depreciation

0

-0.03

-0.04

-0.09

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.34

0.53

0

0.25

Profit before tax

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.12

Taxes

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Tax rate

-30.87

-30.79

-33.59

-26.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.04

0.03

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.04

0.03

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-27.51

12.61

-58.41

342.28

NPM

0

0

6.78

13.53

