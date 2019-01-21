Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-16.75
-87.93
Op profit growth
-33.38
-550.28
-356.63
-127.51
EBIT growth
-22.66
9.62
-21.07
11.97
Net profit growth
-27.02
12.38
-57.98
339.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
17.99
-5.83
EBIT margin
0
0
10.49
11.06
Net profit margin
0
0
6.86
13.6
RoCE
0.07
0.09
0.08
0.11
RoNW
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
RoA
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
2.78
2.78
2.78
2.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
1,324.47
4,494.14
-9,959.25
-29,582.43
P/B
0.65
0.6
0.56
3.44
EV/EBIDTA
868.78
406.01
372.72
1,274.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.87
-30.79
-33.51
27.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
1,765.82
1,520.05
Inventory days
0
0
351.15
164.25
Creditor days
-371.67
-226.95
-212.08
-136.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.94
-33.15
-65.33
-26.14
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-4.92
-3.59
19.34
-46.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-24.13
-9.99
Employee costs
0
0
-7
-20.48
Other costs
0
0
-50.86
-75.35
