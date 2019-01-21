iifl-logo-icon 1
KGN Industries Ltd Key Ratios

1.6
(0.00%)
Jan 21, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-16.75

-87.93

Op profit growth

-33.38

-550.28

-356.63

-127.51

EBIT growth

-22.66

9.62

-21.07

11.97

Net profit growth

-27.02

12.38

-57.98

339.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

17.99

-5.83

EBIT margin

0

0

10.49

11.06

Net profit margin

0

0

6.86

13.6

RoCE

0.07

0.09

0.08

0.11

RoNW

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03

RoA

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0

0

0

Book value per share

2.78

2.78

2.78

2.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

1,324.47

4,494.14

-9,959.25

-29,582.43

P/B

0.65

0.6

0.56

3.44

EV/EBIDTA

868.78

406.01

372.72

1,274.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.87

-30.79

-33.51

27.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

1,765.82

1,520.05

Inventory days

0

0

351.15

164.25

Creditor days

-371.67

-226.95

-212.08

-136.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.94

-33.15

-65.33

-26.14

Net debt / equity

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-4.92

-3.59

19.34

-46.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-24.13

-9.99

Employee costs

0

0

-7

-20.48

Other costs

0

0

-50.86

-75.35

