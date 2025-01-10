To the Members of KHOOBSURAT LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KHOOBSURAT LIMITED (CIN: L23209WB1982PLC034793) (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there were no key audit matters which required to be reported.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We conclude that there is no material misstatement of other information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit except as mentioned in basis of qualified opinion para.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A” to this report and;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position in its financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses under the applicable law or accounting standards;

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not paid or declared any dividend during the year and until the date of report; hence, Compliance in accordance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining of its Books of Accounts which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility in terms of the Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, but the Company has not activated the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility during the period under review

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent it is applicable.

Other Matters

1. Trade Receivables amounting of Rs. 66.22 Lakhs (all overseas debtors) are receivable since long time. As per management explanation, these are recoverable and company is in process to recover.

2. Based on our review, it is observed that interest income is not charged on outstanding advances of Rs. 479.62 Lakhs and same is subject to reconciliation and subsequent adjustment if any required, since confirmation have not been received from them.

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of KHOOBSURAT LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KHOOBSURAT LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of KHOOBSURAT LIMITED of even date) i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) A. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties held by the Company. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventories:

As per the information and explanation given to us, the company is engaged in service sector and does not have any inventories. Hence, this clause is not applicable. iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not provided any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and mutual funds, provided guarantee and granted unsecured loans to companies, in respect of which requisite information is as below. Further, the company has not made any investment in or provided guarantee on granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnership and other parties. Amount in in Lakh

Name of the Party Nature of Transactions Transactions during the year Closing Balances Blue Lagoon Trading Pvt. Ltd. Investment in Shares 50.00 61.42 Cello world Limited Investment in Shares 9.09 9.09 Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Investment in Shares 6.26 3.13 Tanaya VIncom Private Limited Investment in Shares 250.00 361.75 Kathakali Vincom Private Limited Investment in Shares 32.50 116.00 D B Realty Ltd. Investment in Shares 4.71 4.71 J K Papers Ltd. Investment in Shares 8.05 8.05 Beau Mont Tradecom Private Limited. Investment in Shares 50.00 109.47 Agradooti Vanijya Private Limited Investment in Shares 117.02 174.96 Motilal Oswal Fin Ltd. Investment in Shares 3.91 3.91 NBCC India Ltd Investment in Shares 0.50 -

a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided guarantee or grant loans to subsidiary. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantee provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company. Further, the Company has not given security or granted any secured loan or advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in case of unsecured demand loan, in our opinion the payment of interest has been stipulated and the payment of interest is regular but the repayments of such loan is not stipulated and are repayable on demand.

Name of the Party Nature of transaction Amount (Rs. in Lakh) Extent of Delay Remark Amit Bothra (HUF) Interest 10.47 365 days N. A. Badri Prasad Vishwanath Jewels Interest 1.09 365 days N. A. Bahist Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Interest 6.00 365 days N. A. Bholaram Metal Industries (P) Ltd. Interest 5.71 365 days N. A. Chandiwala Enterprises Interest 6.00 365 days N. A. Kusum Bothra Interest 10.63 365 days N. A. Prime Infrabuildcon Pvt. Ltd. Interest 6.00 365 days N. A. Salma Khan Interest 2.52 365 days N. A.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted any unsecured loan to any party during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

Name of the Party Nature of transaction Opening Balance Amount given during Repayment/ Receipt Closing Balances Chirag Jewellers Advances 200 - - 200 Salcete Brewing Ltd Advances - 75 - 75 Mohan Lal Baid Advances 10 - - 10 PSDH Realties Pvt. Ltd. Advances 13.88 - - 13.88 Scarlet Splendour Designs (P) Ltd Advances 70 - - 70 Shreeji Jewellers Advances 150 - - 150 Waris Ali Khan Advances 35.74 - - 35.74 Lumino Gloz Solution Loan -2.44 -0.68 Amit Bothra (HUF) Loan 209.44 - - 219.91 Badri Prasad Vishwanath Jewels Loan 13.58 - - 14.55 Bahist Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Loan 55.4 - - 55.4 Bholaram Metal Industries (P) Ltd. Loan 62.2 - - 67.33 Chandiwala Enterprises Loan 55.4 - - 55.4 Kusum Bothra Loan 173.15 - - 183.53 Prime Infrabuildcon Pvt. Ltd. Loan 55.4 - - 55.4 Salma Khan Loan 52.86 - - 55.38

f) According to the information and explanations given to us by the company and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposit as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public.

Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable. vii. In respect of Statutory and Other Dues: a) According to the records of the Company, the company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Goods and Services Tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax or Sales tax or Service tax or Goods and Services tax or duty of Customs or duty of Excise or Value added tax which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Disputed Amount Financial Year for which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 7,38,730/- 2009-10 Income Tax Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 16,13,060/- 2011-12 Income Tax Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,06,00,560/- 2012-13 Income Tax Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4,38,510/- 2013-14 Income Tax Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,93,780/- 2015-16 Income Tax Appeal

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks or Government.

x. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us, no instances of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 12 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company transactions with its related party are in compliances with sections 177 and 188 of the companies act, 2013. Where applicable the details of related party transaction have been disclosed in the financials statement etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since the Company is listed entity, we suggest to appoint internal auditor. However in the opinion of management the Internal Audit is not required due to the size & nature of business. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 15 of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xiv)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has two CICs which are not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

xvii. Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 20 of the Order is not applicable for the year. xxi. The requirements under clause 3(xxi) of the order are not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone on Financial Statements accordingly no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.