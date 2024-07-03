Summary

Khoobsurat Limited was incorporated on 17th April, 1982 in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company is in to the Business of Trading in Textile Products, Software Products, providing Inter Corporate Deposits, to Corporate Houses and HNIs as well as investing its surplus fund in Equity Market. The Company is carrying trading/ investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.The Company is having its wide presence in Textile Sector since F.Y. 2003-04 and has been established itself in the Textile Market. The Company is one of the leading suppliers/traders in Kolkata and serving to entire state of West Bengal. The Company is in the business of Grey Cloth as well as Synthetic Fabric vide Suiting & Shirting as well as traditional Bengali Sarees.The Company is into the business of herbal wash (dying of Cloth) since F.Y. 2009-10 and has signed an Agreement with Aura Herbal Textile Limited, Ahmedabad, one of the leaders in the field of herbal wash and is having brand value for its products or services. Other areas of operations of Company are as under - Development of Mobile Applications / Computer Software Investment in Shares in Securities Loans Syndication.The Company discontinued its trading activities in textile segment due to imposition of VAT, increase in input cost as well as lower profit margin due to steep competition in 2018.

Read More