SectorFinance
Open₹0.74
Prev. Close₹0.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.3
Day's High₹0.76
Day's Low₹0.72
52 Week's High₹1.96
52 Week's Low₹0.67
Book Value₹1.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.86
P/E75
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.28
13.28
13.28
13.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.73
12.17
12.06
11.81
Net Worth
25.01
25.45
25.34
25.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.02
0
2.05
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
-16.93
Raw materials
0
-0.02
0
-1.94
As % of sales
0
103.49
0
94.52
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.18
-0.2
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
2.66
-2.79
-4.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
-100
-16.93
Op profit growth
4.6
8.33
-47.82
-32.01
EBIT growth
-32.54
-29.9
8.34
-53.28
Net profit growth
-1
-54.18
-15.14
-37.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1.77
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1.77
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Alok Kr Das
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Mishra
Independent Director
SUDIPTA BHATTACHARYA
Independent Director
Haimonti Das
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Khoobsurat Ltd
Summary
Khoobsurat Limited was incorporated on 17th April, 1982 in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company is in to the Business of Trading in Textile Products, Software Products, providing Inter Corporate Deposits, to Corporate Houses and HNIs as well as investing its surplus fund in Equity Market. The Company is carrying trading/ investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.The Company is having its wide presence in Textile Sector since F.Y. 2003-04 and has been established itself in the Textile Market. The Company is one of the leading suppliers/traders in Kolkata and serving to entire state of West Bengal. The Company is in the business of Grey Cloth as well as Synthetic Fabric vide Suiting & Shirting as well as traditional Bengali Sarees.The Company is into the business of herbal wash (dying of Cloth) since F.Y. 2009-10 and has signed an Agreement with Aura Herbal Textile Limited, Ahmedabad, one of the leaders in the field of herbal wash and is having brand value for its products or services. Other areas of operations of Company are as under - Development of Mobile Applications / Computer Software Investment in Shares in Securities Loans Syndication.The Company discontinued its trading activities in textile segment due to imposition of VAT, increase in input cost as well as lower profit margin due to steep competition in 2018.
Read More
The Khoobsurat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khoobsurat Ltd is ₹33.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Khoobsurat Ltd is 75 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khoobsurat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khoobsurat Ltd is ₹0.67 and ₹1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Khoobsurat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.97%, 3 Years at 22.30%, 1 Year at -27.88%, 6 Month at -40.48%, 3 Month at -7.41% and 1 Month at 10.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.