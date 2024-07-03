iifl-logo-icon 1
Khoobsurat Ltd Share Price

0.72
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:25:00 PM

  • Open0.74
  • Day's High0.76
  • 52 Wk High1.96
  • Prev. Close0.75
  • Day's Low0.72
  • 52 Wk Low 0.67
  • Turnover (lac)17.3
  • P/E75
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.25
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Khoobsurat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.74

Prev. Close

0.75

Turnover(Lac.)

17.3

Day's High

0.76

Day's Low

0.72

52 Week's High

1.96

52 Week's Low

0.67

Book Value

1.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.86

P/E

75

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Khoobsurat Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Khoobsurat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Khoobsurat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.12%

Non-Promoter- 99.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Khoobsurat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.28

13.28

13.28

13.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.73

12.17

12.06

11.81

Net Worth

25.01

25.45

25.34

25.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.02

0

2.05

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

-16.93

Raw materials

0

-0.02

0

-1.94

As % of sales

0

103.49

0

94.52

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.18

-0.2

-0.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

2.66

-2.79

-4.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

-100

-16.93

Op profit growth

4.6

8.33

-47.82

-32.01

EBIT growth

-32.54

-29.9

8.34

-53.28

Net profit growth

-1

-54.18

-15.14

-37.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011

Gross Sales

1.77

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1.77

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Khoobsurat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Khoobsurat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Alok Kr Das

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Mishra

Independent Director

SUDIPTA BHATTACHARYA

Independent Director

Haimonti Das

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khoobsurat Ltd

Summary

Khoobsurat Limited was incorporated on 17th April, 1982 in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company is in to the Business of Trading in Textile Products, Software Products, providing Inter Corporate Deposits, to Corporate Houses and HNIs as well as investing its surplus fund in Equity Market. The Company is carrying trading/ investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.The Company is having its wide presence in Textile Sector since F.Y. 2003-04 and has been established itself in the Textile Market. The Company is one of the leading suppliers/traders in Kolkata and serving to entire state of West Bengal. The Company is in the business of Grey Cloth as well as Synthetic Fabric vide Suiting & Shirting as well as traditional Bengali Sarees.The Company is into the business of herbal wash (dying of Cloth) since F.Y. 2009-10 and has signed an Agreement with Aura Herbal Textile Limited, Ahmedabad, one of the leaders in the field of herbal wash and is having brand value for its products or services. Other areas of operations of Company are as under - Development of Mobile Applications / Computer Software Investment in Shares in Securities Loans Syndication.The Company discontinued its trading activities in textile segment due to imposition of VAT, increase in input cost as well as lower profit margin due to steep competition in 2018.
Company FAQs

What is the Khoobsurat Ltd share price today?

The Khoobsurat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khoobsurat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khoobsurat Ltd is ₹33.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khoobsurat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khoobsurat Ltd is 75 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khoobsurat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khoobsurat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khoobsurat Ltd is ₹0.67 and ₹1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Khoobsurat Ltd?

Khoobsurat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.97%, 3 Years at 22.30%, 1 Year at -27.88%, 6 Month at -40.48%, 3 Month at -7.41% and 1 Month at 10.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khoobsurat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khoobsurat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Khoobsurat Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

