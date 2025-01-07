iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Khoobsurat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.73
(1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Khoobsurat Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.02

0

2.05

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

-16.93

Raw materials

0

-0.02

0

-1.94

As % of sales

0

103.49

0

94.52

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.18

-0.2

-0.23

As % of sales

0

919.59

0

11.49

Other costs

-0.23

-0.23

-0.18

-0.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1,174.05

0

30.56

Operating profit

-0.44

-0.42

-0.39

-0.75

OPM

0

-2,097.14

0

-36.58

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.46

0.44

0.42

0.78

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-25.55

-49.27

-22.38

-0.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.02

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-1

-54.18

-15.14

-37.42

NPM

0

47.6

0

1.2

Khoobsurat Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Khoobsurat Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.