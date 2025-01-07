Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.02
0
2.05
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
-16.93
Raw materials
0
-0.02
0
-1.94
As % of sales
0
103.49
0
94.52
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.18
-0.2
-0.23
As % of sales
0
919.59
0
11.49
Other costs
-0.23
-0.23
-0.18
-0.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1,174.05
0
30.56
Operating profit
-0.44
-0.42
-0.39
-0.75
OPM
0
-2,097.14
0
-36.58
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.46
0.44
0.42
0.78
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-25.55
-49.27
-22.38
-0.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.02
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-1
-54.18
-15.14
-37.42
NPM
0
47.6
0
1.2
