Khoobsurat Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1.77
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1.77
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Total Income
1.77
Total Expenditure
1.09
PBIDT
0.68
Interest
0
PBDT
0.68
Depreciation
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0.12
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
4.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
40,44,928
Public Shareholding (%)
91.35
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,83,230
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.51
PBIDTM(%)
38.41
PBDTM(%)
38.41
PATM(%)
17.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.