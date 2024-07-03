Khoobsurat Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
|Jun-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
1.2
2.03
0.78
1.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.2
2.03
0.78
1.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.2
2.03
0.78
1.26
Total Expenditure
0.39
1.03
0.19
0.57
PBIDT
0.81
1
0.59
0.69
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.81
1
0.59
0.69
Depreciation
0.03
0.09
0.09
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.78
0.91
0.5
0.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.78
0.91
0.5
0.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.78
0.91
0.5
0.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.76
2.06
1.13
1.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.43
4.43
4.43
4.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
40,44,928
40,44,928
0
40,44,928
Public Shareholding (%)
91.35
91.35
0
91.35
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,83,230
3,83,230
0
3,83,230
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
8.65
8.65
0
8.65
PBIDTM(%)
67.5
49.26
75.64
54.76
PBDTM(%)
67.5
49.26
75.64
54.76
PATM(%)
65
44.82
64.1
50.79
