Khoobsurat Ltd Quarterly Results

0.71
(-1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Sept-2011Jun-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

1.2

2.03

0.78

1.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.2

2.03

0.78

1.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.2

2.03

0.78

1.26

Total Expenditure

0.39

1.03

0.19

0.57

PBIDT

0.81

1

0.59

0.69

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.81

1

0.59

0.69

Depreciation

0.03

0.09

0.09

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.78

0.91

0.5

0.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.78

0.91

0.5

0.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.78

0.91

0.5

0.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.76

2.06

1.13

1.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.43

4.43

4.43

4.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

40,44,928

40,44,928

0

40,44,928

Public Shareholding (%)

91.35

91.35

0

91.35

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

3,83,230

3,83,230

0

3,83,230

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

8.65

8.65

0

8.65

PBIDTM(%)

67.5

49.26

75.64

54.76

PBDTM(%)

67.5

49.26

75.64

54.76

PATM(%)

65

44.82

64.1

50.79

