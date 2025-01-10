Khoobsurat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.28
13.28
13.28
13.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.73
12.17
12.06
11.81
Net Worth
25.01
25.45
25.34
25.09
Minority Interest
Debt
3.46
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
28.48
25.46
25.35
25.1
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.19
11.05
7.88
8.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
16.9
14.29
17.39
16.5
Inventories
0.04
0.04
0.03
0.01
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.58
0.8
3.3
0.79
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
16.56
13.54
14.14
16.44
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.72
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.09
-0.08
-0.02
Cash
0.25
0.01
0.03
0.17
Total Assets
28.49
25.46
25.35
25.11
